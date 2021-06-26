It’s time to plead Pakistani: PM





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that if people want to promote a soft image of Pakistan around the world, then they should stand up for “Pakistan”.

The Prime Minister, speaking at the award ceremony of the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) in Islamabad, said: “During the war on terrorism, Pakistanis have been called extremists. To counter this, they were asked to promote a gentle image of Pakistan. He said compatriots believed that if they wore Western clothes and spoke English it would project a gentle image of Pakistan. “During that time, I was called the Taliban Khan.” “Speaking English and wearing western clothes does not project a soft image,” it only speaks of an inferiority complex, he said, adding: “A soft image is projected by self-reliance […] so respect yourself first and the world will respect you in turn.

The prime minister said this mistaken understanding of a soft image arose out of the concept of “enlightened moderation”. He pointed out that people who had no self-esteem, had an inferiority complex, copied others and lacked self-confidence were not respected by the world. “I fully believe in our youth […] I hope they will find real context and stories here in Pakistan, ”he added.

Shedding light on the blessings that Pakistan has been endowed with, he said the country has 12 climate zones, which allows him to cultivate whatever he wants.

“The previous government did not pay attention to tourism for historic sites [….] Tourism in Pakistan has a lot of potential and we are taking targeted measures to promote tourism in the country, ”he said.

The Prime Minister said that the soft image of a country can only be promoted through the appropriation of its identity. “If we want to project a soft image of Pakistan, we must promote [the country’s true identity]. “

The prime minister said the world values ​​original content and not imitation, while criticizing Pakistan-produced films, which “copy” Bollywood. “I saw the creation of the Pakistani film industry [….] we started copying Indian films after a few years, ”he said with regret.

The prime minister said Pakistan has started adopting foreign cultures instead of promoting its own through films. “Bring original ideas and don’t be afraid of failure,” he told the budding filmmakers. “The person who is afraid of failure will never become a good player,” he said. Young filmmakers who have tried to promote Pakistani culture will receive special allowances from the government to boost morale, he added.

Imran Khan said that when he took Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with him abroad, singers in the United States would love his music, not Pakistani pop singers – because they only imitated the West. . “The world values ​​original ideas,” he reiterated, adding that the Pakistani TV industry once produced quality content that was also appreciated in India.

The Prime Minister sharing his experiences in the cricket career said they had introduced the world, the technique of reverse swing and opening bowling with spinners, ideas which were then copied by the world. Previously there was a mindset that believed they could not win against the UK cricket team due to the severe impacts of colonialism and they were being fought in their defeats, he said , adding that things started to change when they started to gain confidence with a new technique game.

The prime minister emphasized following the thoughts of the country’s founding fathers, including Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. He said he’s been told repeatedly that people don’t watch local movies unless commercial content is included. “The vulgarity started from Hollywood, came to Bollywood, and then this kind of culture was promoted here. I asked the then Turkish president and brought the soap opera “Ertugrul” to Pakistan. It has an alternative culture, but it’s popular and people see it, ”he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that in today’s world there is a conflict over opinion and perceptions in which the media play an important role. The media as a tool are used effectively to build stories around the world, he added.

The Director General of Interservice Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Babar Iftikhar also spoke at the event and said that now is the time to work on improving the perception of Pakistan. “Why shouldn’t we give young people the responsibility of showing the real Pakistan? He asked, adding that the festival is a platform that will not only present Pakistan’s positive image to the world, but also “encourage young people and give new talent to Pakistan’s media industry” .

