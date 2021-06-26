Sasse offers Congressional Gold to pro-democracy Hong Kong Apple Daily staff





Senator Ben Sasse introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to journalists and executives of the pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper, Apple Daily, which ceased operations on Wednesday under increasing pressure from the Chinese government. The men and women who ran Apple Daily are heroes, Nebraska Republican Mr. Sasse said in a statement. Let's be clear on why they just published their latest issue: Their defense of freedom of thought and expression has made them frightening to the Chinese Communist Party. The newspaper has been the subject of several Chinese government raids in which police seized journalists' computers, frozen assets and arrested several editors amid protracted anti-government protests in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Democracy Congress Gold Medal Act specifically names Apple Daily founder Lai Chee-ying; executives Cheung Kim-hung and Chow Tat-kuen; Editors Law Wai-kwong, Cheung Chi-wai and Chan Pui-man; and Senior Opinion Editor Yeung Ching-kee. The award would also recognize other staff members who worked for the newspaper in recognition of their commitment to freedom and democracy in Hong Kong in the face of the tyranny of the Chinese Communist Party. They courageously stood up to the kangaroo courts and spoke the truth, "Sasse said. "Apple Daily reporters denounced President Xi [Jinping] like a man who is afraid of the people he tries to hold back. The free world owes them our gratitude and the least we can do is award them the congressional gold medal. Mr. Lai was arrested last August on charges under a widely criticized national security law that was recently passed in Hong Kong. Apple Dailys' newsroom was raided after his arrest and he was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his support for democracy in Hong Kong. Police arrested other Apple Dailys executives and editors in a subsequent raid earlier this month. Police also seized computers and froze $ 2.3 million in company assets during the raid. Mr. Yeung was arrested on Wednesday, the same day Apple Daily announced it would cease publication after 26 years. The announcement was widely seen as a blow to free speech and a sign of the Chinese governments are strengthening hand-to-hand combat in Hong Kong. The White House issued a statement Thursday condemning Beijing for its crackdown on free speech. Hong Kong residents have the right to freedom of the press, the statement said. Instead, Beijing denies fundamental freedoms and attacks Hong Kong's autonomy and democratic institutions and processes, which is inconsistent with its international obligations. The United States will not waver in its support for the people of Hong Kong and all those who stand up for the fundamental freedoms that all people deserve.







