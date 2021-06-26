Bilawal compares Prime Minister Imran Khan to “security risk” for his stance on nuclear program





PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a rally in Kotli Division, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on June 26, 2021. Twitter / BBhuttoZardariPM Imran Khan not only compromised on Kashmir but also wants to compromise ability Pakistan’s nuclear power station, Bilawal says. He says the Kashmiri people will declare this puppet prime minister a security risk by rejecting him in the election. There is only one party that can not only protect Azad Kashmir but also occupied Kashmir, he adds.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday called Prime Minister Imran Khan a “security risk” for the country following his stance on the need for a nuclear program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking to Jonathan Swan on HBO’s “Axios”, said Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal was “just a deterrent, to protect itself,” adding that since its nuclear capability, it had no had war with India.

“As soon as there is a settlement in Kashmir, the two neighbors would live like civilized people. We will not need nuclear deterrents, ”the Prime Minister said.

Speaking to the prime minister for remarks made at a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Kotli division, Bilawal said his grandfather, Zulfiqar Bhutto, “who gave Pakistan its nuclear capability “was declared a security risk, as was his mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

“But when your puppet prime minister says we don’t need the atomic weapons program, doesn’t it become a security risk?”

Bilawal said the prime minister had “not only compromised on Kashmir but also wanted to compromise Pakistan’s nuclear capability”.

“You have to give a message to the entities who have declared that the person who gave you the nuclear capability and the missile technology, a security risk.

“The Kashmiri people will declare this puppet Prime Minister as a security risk by rejecting him in the elections. You will drive the PTI out of Kashmir.

Bilawal said the PPP would elect its prime minister in Pakistan after it had its candidate elected in the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is only one party that can not only protect Azad Kashmir but also occupied Kashmir. You have to elect the PPP candidate with a huge margin,” he said.

When Modi attacked occupied Kashmir, the “coward” Imran said: What can I do? Lamented Bilawal, adding: “The people of occupied Kashmir are fighting against the tyranny of Modi and the people of Azad Kashmir. is fighting the economic crises created by this incapable Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

AJK Legislative Assembly Elections

Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s 11th general election will be held on July 25, the region’s electoral commission said earlier this month.

According to the schedule announced by the Chief Electoral Officer, Retired Judge Abdul Rasheed Sulehria, the candidacies will be filed by the candidates before the returning officers no later than June 6 until 4 p.m., while the he examination of the application files will be carried out the following morning. and the lists of validly nominated candidates will be published on the same day.

The deadline for filing appeals before the electoral commission against the acceptance or rejection of candidacy files by returning officers has been set for June 27 before 2 p.m., while the appeal hearing will take place from June 28 to June 29, with decisions announced on July 30 and 1.

