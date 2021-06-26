Brexit news: Boris Johnson failed to strike a good EU exit deal, says Jeffrey Donaldson | United Kingdom | New

Brexit: David Frost on Theresa May’s European negotiations

The pro-union DUP campaigned for Brexit ahead of the 2016 referendum. However, Mr Johnson’s exit deal from the EU introduced some controls on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

This has infuriated trade unionists who claim it is undermining British sovereignty. They demand that the Northern Ireland Protocol, which introduced the new controls, be abolished. Appearing on LBC, Sir Jeffrey said the Prime Minister had “passed the Withdrawal Agreement without our support”. He said the DUP wanted “a Brexit outcome that respects Northern Ireland’s place in the UK”, but “the Prime Minister has not been able to do so”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is the new DUP chief

Unionists furious over Brexit trade restrictions between Northern Ireland and Britain

On Saturday Sir Jeffrey was officially approved as the new DUP chief to replace Edwin Poots, who only lasted 21 days on the job. He was supported by 32 of the 36 DUP constituency members, who gathered at a hotel in County Antrim. Asked by LBC’s Matt Frei if ‘Boris Johnson threw you under the bus’, Sir Jeffrey insisted the situation can be fixed. He replied: “He recognizes that the protocol element of the Withdrawal Agreement damages Northern Ireland’s place in the UK and undermines political stability. READ MORE: UK can fend for itself outside the EU – KWASI KWARTENG

Edwin Poots only lasted 21 days as DUP leader

"I hope that the Prime Minister will now be able to take the necessary steps to resolve this particular problem. " Unionists' anger at the protocol contributed to a wave of loyalist riots across the province in April. Earlier this year, the government infuriated Brussels, unilaterally delaying the imposition of some customs controls with Northern Ireland. In response, the EU launched legal action against the UK.

A protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol

Northern Ireland was rocked by loyalist riots in April

However, in January, the EU threatened to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol, resulting in a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. He took the step in a row over coronavirus vaccine supplies, but backed down following a furious response from London and Dublin. Earlier this month, Mr Johnson threatened to suspend the protocol unless the EU shows more flexibility. Speaking to Sky News, he said: “I think we can fix the problem, but it is up to our friends and partners in the EU to understand that we will do whatever it takes.

“If the protocol continues to be applied in this way, then of course we will not hesitate to invoke article 16, as I have already said.” The Prime Minister added that some EU leaders “seem to misunderstand that the UK is one country, one territory”. There are fears of further disruption in Northern Ireland, if additional controls are introduced during the July Loyalist March season.

Boris Johnson urges Brussels to show more flexibility on protocol