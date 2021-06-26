Why the United States should be wary of these terrorists in costume

A new campaign to promote freedom, democracy, justice and human rights has taken place on the streets of New York. Such a cause is considered noble, especially in a state influenced by the progressive far-left wave.

It is ironic that the campaign was launched by a new non-profit organization on behalf of the late Mohamed Morsi, the former Egyptian president and leader of the Muslim Brotherhood who collapsed and died in Cairo in 2019 during a trial for espionage.

The purpose of the campaign was to show the American people that Morsi was a United States-trained political leader who wanted justice and prosperity, according to the group’s announcements and slogans. This organization, like others that operate with a clear Brotherhood agenda, such as the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), takes advantage of average Americans’ lack of knowledge of this terrorist organization and its undeclared goals under the pretext of human rights and racial justice.

The Morsi Foundation for Democracy posted an online video message from Yasin Aktay, one of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main collaborators, in which he praised the role of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East and North Africa. We will not forget the president’s stance on justice issues in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Tunisia, and his stance on our main cause, which is Palestine, he said.

Atkay added that Morsi is seen in Turkey as a symbol of commitment and peaceful struggle, despite the fact that the Muslim Brotherhood has been identified as a terrorist group in several Muslim-majority countries.

The Morsi Foundation for Democracy was registered and established in London as a limited liability company in May 2020 According to its Arabic website, it has offices in Washington, Italy, France, Indonesia, Malaysia and many safe in Turkey. Its directors are two of the Morsis children, Ahmed and Al-Shimaa, both US citizens who live in Egypt; Mohamed Gamal Elsaid, an Egyptian TV presenter who lives in Turkey; Osama Khalefa, a British journalist; and Maha Azzam-Nusseibeh, Associate Researcher at Chatham House, Royal Institute of International Affairs, London.

In a recent interview with the Center for International Relations in Washington, Dr Nusseibeh highlighted the similarity between the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas as charitable groups with significant social networks that have been around for years and have captured hearts and minds. the spirits. She said these groups were essential parts of the democratization process in the Middle East. These are real forces on the ground that represent an important group in society. In order to have a democratic environment, these Islamic groups will have to participate in the political process. Otherwise, what would happen would be a very distorted and limited democratic process that would ultimately not be representative of some of the most important forces in society, she said.

Such a statement highlights the real agenda of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Western world, which is hiding behind slogans that appear neither suspicious nor harmful. It aims to monopolize Muslim voices in the West by creating organizations with the same school of thought that work locally, nationally and internationally.

With its generous funding (mostly from Qatar), influence and access to politicians and elite groups, the group has managed to manipulate the Western political system by presenting itself as the only entity that represents Muslim voices and protects rights. Muslims. The spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, close to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, has repeatedly said in his weekly show on Al Jazeera TV, in which he promoted the attacks suicides and murders of American soldiers, that Islam will conquer America and Europe without resorting to the sword.

In the United States, we have seen before our eyes how these ideologies are implemented by well-prepared politicians like Representative Ilhan Omar, who is the spoiled girl of CAIR.

With calculated and intelligent political maneuvering, CAIR attempts to change US policies through its politicians in local and federal governments to advance the agenda of radical Islamist groups.

It’s no surprise that CAIR director Nihad Awad officially backs Erdogan’s regime, leading a rally outside the White House to condemn the attempted coup against his friend, the Turkish president. It is not surprising that MP Ilhan Omar votes against the recognition of the genocide of the Armenians by the Ottoman Empire. It’s no surprise that Representative Rashida Tlaib tweeted a phrase known as the call to annihilate Israel: From river to sea, Palestine will be free.

While the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and several other countries have designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, the group continues to receive support from Qatar and Turkey, offering safe haven to terrorists such as Hamass Ismail Haniyeh.

What more does America need to see before it says its last word and cuts the lifeline of the Muslim Brotherhood and its tools? How many Omars and Tlaibs do Americans need to see in public service to be convinced that their own principles and beliefs are being misused to deceive them?

Islamists are not victims. Islamists are not oppressed. They are the oppressors in their own homeland, and now abroad. They are terrorists in costume.

Dalia Al-Aqidi is a senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy. Twitter: @DaliaAlAqidi

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors of this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News