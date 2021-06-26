Trump kicks off revenge tour with eyes on Ohio Republican





Donald Trump will launch his revenge tour on Saturday against Republicans who challenged him in the aftermath of the 2020 election and the January 6 insurgency, hoping to convince his supporters to fire Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez.

The effort to oust Republicans who crossed paths with him will be one of the biggest tests of Trump’s post-presidential power, assessing whether the former president still has influence over the rank and file Republican voters he valued. during his four years in the White House. Trump’s trip to northeast Ohio is expressly intended to remind voters in the Gonzalez vote area to impeach the Republican president earlier this year and to strengthen Max Miller, a former Trump aide who defies the member of Congress in the Republican district primary next year.

Trump applauded as Republicans in the Ohio Congressional District erupted in anger after Gonzalez, a two-term congressman who had largely followed the Republican line, voted in favor of impeachment. Some voters accused him of doing “the unthinkable”, while others ranted that they had to wait until 2022 to oust him.

But time has helped Gonzalez, with even his most ardent opponents admitting that the fury around his vote has since dissipated, as voters go about their day-to-day business and, in part, forget the outrages of early 2021.

“If the election had taken place (months ago) I think Gonzalez would have lost,” said Jim Renacci, a longtime Republican from Ohio who is mounting a main challenge against incumbent Governor Mike DeWine. “If the elections were held today he is probably still in a danger zone… I think it would be a very difficult race for him today, but he has a year to prove himself and the voters are forgetting.”

Trump’s goal this weekend is to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“President Trump will campaign aggressively against all RINOS that do not represent the will of their constituents,” said Liz Harrington, spokesman for the former president, referring to “Republicans in name only.”

Gonzalez remains strident

Gonzalez has held firm throughout the political turmoil, arguing that Trump’s rhetoric before the Jan.6 insurgency and the fact that Trump did little to stop these actions prompted him to support the accusations of dismissal. And he doubled down: Much to the dismay of local Republicans, Gonzalez also voted to establish a bipartisan commission on the insurgency.

In a statement to CNN, Gonzalez’s congressional campaign said the congressman “focuses on issues that matter to the people of northeastern Ohio” such as “strengthening our economy, fighting the Communist Party Chinese and its unfair trade practices, serve our veterans and provide the highest level of constituent services. ‘

“Max Miller is not fit to represent our community in Congress, and the campaign, as it develops, will confirm that,” the campaign said.

The predicament in which the congressman, who first made a name for himself as a star receiver at Ohio State University and later in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, finds himself putting in evidence of the wider divisions within the Republican Party, pitting the former Trump supporter whose support for the former president has weakened against those who remain loyal to the Republican leader.

Dave Handwerk, the mayor of Orrville, Ohio, a town in the district of Gonzalez, has backed his congressman in the face of fierce criticism, arguing that the flashback his representative has received is a symbol of the “sad situation” inside the Republican Party. Party.

“If the Republican Party means you have to be a Trump supporter, I don’t know what that means to me anymore,” said Handwerk, a 68-year-old mayor who has been a Republican his entire life. “To me that just means I don’t know where the Republican Party is going anymore.”

Gonzalez also responded to the backlash by raising questions about his own party and warning members of Trump’s over-loyalty.

“The reality inside our party is that people feel about President Trump differently. If we want to win the elections in the future, take back the House, take over the Senate, take over the White House, there has to be room for both, ”he said in an interview in May with the City. Cleveland Club. “And if we’re going to excommunicate people who feel differently… I think that’s a losing strategy for a party.”

In another sign that he is backing his vote, Gonzalez recently created a joint fundraising committee with Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, another Trump target who lost his role as House leader due to his outspokenness. talk about Trump’s election lies. An aide to Gonzalez said the committee was created because “some donors wanted to write checks to all of them” and the committee made it easier.

But Gonzalez’s warnings have largely fallen on deaf ears among Republican activists in his district, many of whom are determined to oust Gonzalez. And his split with Trump got him a serious main challenge from Miller, who announced his campaign in February expressly because Gonzalez “betrayed” his constituents when he voted for impeachment.

‘I won’t back down. And I will never betray them, ”Miller tweeted at the time.

Trump quickly approved of his former aide.

Miller, although he is directly linked to Trump, has issues he will need to resolve during his campaign. Some Republicans, including another challenger to Gonzalez, have already noted that Miller faced multiple criminal charges against him between 2007 and 2010.

“We don’t have the right to make mistakes. So people’s backgrounds and their character are important to voters, ”said Jonah Schulz, a Republican who also challenged Gonzalez in the primary. Of Miller, he added, “We see this class of people in America… individuals who play by a different set of rules and are not responsible like the rest of us.”

And Miller enters the primary at a financial disadvantage – facing a Gonzalez war chest that’s twice the size of his $ 438,554 in the bank.

The chasm might be easy to bridge for Miller. Trump showed his willingness to help him raise funds when he headlined a fundraiser for Miller in March.

The two different strategies are clear: As Miller runs to Trump, Gonzalez has repeatedly painted a disturbing portrait of a Republican Party strictly loyal to its former leader.

“As a party we have to be honest about where we are at. And we are completely out of power in the federal government. We don’t have the White House, we don’t have the House, and we don’t have the Senate. Sometimes when I hear us talk about the state of our party, we talk about how we won an election. We’ve lost them all when you look at the federal government, ”Gonzales said in an interview with The City Club of Cleveland. “My concern is that we are trying to excommunicate our own voters. And when you no longer have power, you have to add voters, not subtract voters. ‘

Anger is still brewing

The anger directed at Gonzalez, even if it has subsided, continues to simmer with the activists who contributed to his election.

“The number of people who contact the party and say it’s awful, awful, awful, we have to get rid of it, has definitely gone down,” said Doug Deeken, Republican Party Chairman for Wayne County. “But I don’t think anyone has changed their mind about their vote.”

And the problem for Gonzalez is that just as average Ohioans start to forget about the vote, something happens to remind them. Most recently, that recall came when the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee censored Gonzalez in May for the vote, calling on the congressman they had approved a few months earlier to resign from his post.

Gonzalez’s bet “is just to wait and hope people forget and his belief from the start was that people would turn on Trump and he would be there,” said Shannon Burns, a Republican activist who leads the Strongsville GOP, a grassroots organization. who once supported Gonzalez. “But I think it’s incumbent on all of us to let Republican voters know who this person said he was and who he really is.”

Burns, who pushed the Ohio party not only to censor Gonzalez but also to demand his resignation, added: Trump “being here will bring all the necessary attention to people who don’t know Anthony Gonzales voted for impeachment “. They will find out after Saturday.

Another issue for Gonzalez is how politically active Ohio is expected to be in 2022, with a competitive Senate race, a likely Republican primary for governor, and several closely watched House races. Almost all Republicans in those races are likely to use Gonzalez – and Trump’s dislike for him – as a way to gain Trump’s support.

And in no race is this clearer than the Republican primary for the open seat in the Ohio Senate, where candidates hope to tie themselves as closely as possible to Trump.

Josh Mandel, the former treasurer of Ohio; Jane Timken, former president of the Ohio Republican Party; and former Senate candidate Mike Gibbons all plan to attend the Trump rally. Gibbons will also be hosting a pre-event tailgate, while Timken has a pre-event radio ad in which it says “no one is more committed to advancing their America First agenda than I am.”

The Republican hopeful group in the Senate has also repeatedly criticized Gonzalez. Mandel called him a “traitor” and, while Timken was initially less hostile to her, she later declared that the Gonzalez-backed impeachment was a “sham.”

But arguably the biggest problem for Gonzalez could be the redistribution.

Ohio is on the verge of losing a seat in Congress due to relatively slow population growth. While the new state guidelines will make the process more bipartisan, Republicans will have more control as they have dominated state politics for years and currently control all levels of state government.

And Republicans in northeast Ohio believe it’s entirely possible that the Gonzalez District – which winds from suburb Cleveland to the shores of Lake Erie, along the Cuyahoga Valley in communities suburban areas like Strongsville and Medina, and more rural areas southwest of Akron like Wooster and Wayne County – could be phased out entirely.

“They are going to have to eliminate a district,” said Renacci, who previously represented the Gonzalez district.

Trump’s location of the event also hints at this possibility. The former president will meet in Wellington, Ohio, a town in Lorain County which is currently outside the Gonzalez District. But some Ohio Republicans believe the new district could include more rural areas southwest of Cleveland.

“The big question is what the district looks like, because the only thing we know for sure is that there won’t be sixteen districts in Ohio,” Deeken said. “Until we know it, we’re just spitting in the wind here. “

