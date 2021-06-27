Here are the best foreign stories at 8:30 p.m.





FGN22 PAK-GAFI-QURESHI

FM Qureshi says “no place” to keep Pakistan on FATF “gray list”

Islamabad, June 26 (PTI) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that there was “no room” to keep Pakistan on the FATF’s “gray list” since it has implemented 26 of the 27 points of the action delivered. by the global body for the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

FGN20 PAK-BLAST-PROBE

Pak Security Agencies Identify Key Person Behind Blast Outside Hafiz Saeed’s House, Arrest 3 Others

Lahore: Pakistani security agencies have identified the key person behind a car bomb explosion outside the brain house of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader Hafiz Saeed banned here and arrested three other people in connection with the case, officials said on Saturday.

FGN18 PAK-US-IMRAN KHAN

Pakistan seeks civilized and equitable relations with the United States like the one between America and India: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan seeks a “civilized” and “fair” relationship with Washington like that which existed between the United States and the United Kingdom or with India “at the moment”, said Prime Minister Imran Khan, stressing the role Islamabad could play in the region, including in Afghanistan after America left the war-torn country.

FGN19 US-AFGHAN-LD BIDEN

‘We’ will stay with you ‘: US President Biden assures Afghan leaders the Times of Israel

Washington: President Joe Biden told his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani that the Afghan people “are going to have to decide their future”, but assured him that the United States will “stay with you” even after the departure of American troops from the war. nation torn apart by September.

FGN13 US-INDE-TIES

India is an “incredibly important” partner of the United States in the region and the world: WH

Washington: India is an “incredibly important” partner for the United States in the region and around the world, the White House said, stressing that America is working with the country on high-profile issues such as economy, strategy and security.

FGN12 UN-INDIA-TERRORISM

There are countries “clearly guilty” of aiding terrorism, voluntarily providing safe havens for terrorists: India

United Nations: India told the UN it has been a victim of terrorism, especially across the border, over the past decades and that there are countries clearly guilty of helping , to support terrorist activities and to offer refuge to militants, a little-veiled reference in Pakistan.

FGN9-QUI-DELTA-VIRUS

Delta, the “most transmissible” of the variants identified to date, spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations: WHO chief

United Nations / Geneva: Delta variant of COVID-19, identified in at least 85 countries, is the most transmissible of the variants identified to date and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations, warned WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

FGN24 LANKA PRISONERS

Sri Lankan death row inmates end hunger strike

Colombo: Death row inmates in Sri Lanka, who were on a hunger strike to demand commutation of their sentences, similar to the presidential pardon granted to a former parliamentarian facing the death penalty earlier in the week, have ended their demonstration after official assurances of representation, the authorities said on Saturday.

FGN15 SINGAPORE-MINISTER-MINORITY-PM

Singaporeans should work hard to change attitudes of racial prejudice for Prime Minister: Prime Minister

Singapore: Singaporeans should work hard to change attitudes of racial bias in their choice of prime minister, according to a top leader here who said he would look forward to the day Singapore has a prime minister from the minority community / race . PTI PMS PMS PMS

