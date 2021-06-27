[Bookmark] Is COVID-19 China’s attempt to wage a silent war?

~~

The bookmark is a JAPAN Before feature that gives you long reads for the weekend. Each edition presents a global thought that branches out to a wide variety of themes. In this edition, we feature a series from The Sunday Guardian Live, with permission. Our hope is that readers find new depths and perspectives to explore and enjoy.

Third part

In this edition of Indo-Pacific: Behind the Sunday Guardian Headlines, we chat with award-winning Japanese journalist and strategy expert Yasuo Naito. Mr. Naito is the editor-in-chief of JAPAN Before, and editor of Sankei Shimbun. He was the Sankeis’ chief correspondent in London and Moscow, and was a Fulbright Visiting Fellow at the Institute for Russia and Eurasia Studies at George Washington University.

Excerpts follow:





JAPAN Forward Editor Yasuo Naito

Has the last year and a half of COVID-19, combined with Chinese aggression, significantly affected Japan’s strategic relations with other countries in the Indo-Pacific? If so, which ones and in what ways?

When it comes to COVID-19, the recent claim by Western scientists that COVID-19 is not a natural virus but an artificial one stands out. Naturally, people are starting to wonder who created this kind of monster virus and why. At this point, there are no clear answers.

In 2020 Indian JIIA researcher Dr Monika Chansoria wrote an article for JAPAN Before, titled Biological Weapons at the Center of Chinese Military Research Over the Past 20 Years.

In her article, Chansoria concludes that China has advanced biological research because biological weapons are the only way for China to defeat the United States. She does not say that COVID-19 was developed as a biological weapon but that at the same time, this possibility should not be ruled out.

Wuhan Institute of Virology

Is it possible that COVID-19, which is currently affecting the world, has become a reality thanks to a laboratory to run away of Chinese military research on biological warfare?

There was no fire or missiles. There was no declaration of war. Therefore, people might not see it as a war. However, many people have died during this pandemic, countries with insufficient immunization programs are suffering and developed countries find themselves in weaker positions.

In a world following silent biological warfare, the instigating nations will be the quickest to recover and ultimately lead the new world order. If this is indeed a science fiction scenario, brought about by Chinese military research, then we are now living in a terrifying era.

JAPAN Before aims to do everything possible to gather information, exclude fake news from China, and present the truth to the world as quickly as possible.

The Chinese Communist Party, which was founded 100 years ago, continues to have the same DNA as before to achieve its goals. On the other hand, Japan, in addition to India, the United States and other Western countries share values ​​such as freedom, democracy and human rights. These values ​​are important in terms of strengthening political and economic ties in the Indo-Pacific.

How does the Quad evolve, what are its strengths and weaknesses, and how can it move forward?

Quad training (Japan, United States, Australia and India) which results from a [Prime Minister] Shinzo Abe’s 2006 proposal was made with China in mind.

In November 2020, the Australian Army participated in a joint exercise with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, the United States Army and the Indian Army. In March 2021, an online Quad meeting was held at the suggestion of US President Joe Biden.

However, the economies of the four nations depend, to varying degrees, on China. Some say it would be impossible to be less dependent on China.

In order for the Quad to become more substantial and have a more solid framework, I think it depends on whether or not the four countries can complement each other better economically.

Japanese Coast Guard monitor Chinese Coast Guard vessel attempting to enter Japanese waters around Senkaku Islands

What is happening in the East China Sea right now that should benefit from more international coverage? How do Japanese policymakers see Taiwan?

In the East China Sea, China has sent its coastguard ships to the area around the Senkaku Islands (Okinawa Prefecture), repeatedly entering Japanese waters. On February 1, China enacted a new law allowing its ships to use weapons against foreign ships known to be in Chinese waters.

China ignores international rules and tries to seize the Senkaku Islands. He looks to Taiwan in the same way. If China takes Senkaku and Taiwan Islands, Japan will lose its dignity as a country. Such an act would also have a negative impact on global democracy and human rights. The future of the world could be bleak.

Japan has so far avoided trying to provoke China. However, this position does not reach China. Japan now finds itself at a crucial crossroads: losing the Senkaku Islands or showing its strength as a nation and fiercely defending its territory.

After World War II, Japan lost the Northern Territories to Russia (Soviet Union) and Takeshima to South Korea. Japan must not lose the Senkaku Islands either.

Japan must strengthen its own self-defense forces and work effectively with Quad and European countries to strengthen security. The time has come.

JAPAN Before aims to continue providing information to the world on the tense situation in the Senkaku Islands, as well as discussions in Japan on China’s position.

China’s Confucius Institutes have global reach and little oversight in host countries

Is there an information war waged by China against Japan?

China’s information war against Japan has been going on for decades.

In April 2021, China continued this war by reacting to Japan’s decision to discharge treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.

On April 27, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tweeted a distorted version of Hokusais’ famous painting The Great Wave, replacing Mount Fuji with a nuclear power plant. The image also showed workers in hazmat suits spilling liquid into the ocean.

Around the same time, fake news about Japan leaked on the WeChat messaging app. Messages such as fish caught in Japanese waters contain high levels of radiation, Chinese tourists who have eaten Japanese food have contracted a strange disease which could be very harmful to your health, and you must not eat any fruit from sea ​​or Japanese food.

Additionally, this information was taken from a Food and Drug Administration import ban recommendation following the 3/11 nuclear disaster. Therefore, at first glance, it appears that the United States has recently tightened its policy on Japanese food imports.

These messages were sent in Chinese. This was probably done to get the Chinese in China and abroad to stop buying Japanese food and spread anti-Japanese sentiment.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

What is the relationship between the governments of Seoul and Beijing, and how does this affect Japan?

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was invited to the recent G7 summit in the UK, but no summit has been held between Japan and South Korea, or between Japan, the United States and the United States. South Korea.

Moon said it was a shame he couldn’t have a summit with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, but the absence of a meeting indicates how frosty the relationship between Japan and South Korea has become. The main reasons for this icy relationship are historical anti-Japanese views of South Korea and the Moon and the distortion of historical truth regarding issues such as Comfort Women and wartime work.

On top of that, the Japanese government and many Japanese are fed up that South Korea is still asking Japan for an apology and compensation, more than 75 years after the end of WWII.

Since South Korea’s relations with Japan and the United States are not going well, its main option in terms of international relations becomes China. This is why Seoul and Beijing have deepened their ties. But what does this mean for security in East Asia? Japan and the United States will have to give this issue serious thought.

This article was first published by the English-language Internet news site, The Sunday Guardian Live, at this link, June 19, 2021.

Author: Cléo Paskal

Cleo Paskal is the Non-Resident Principal Researcher for the Indo-Pacific at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and Special Correspondent for The Sunday Guardian.

