No relief for the man who participated in the rasta roko against the government of Maharashtra





Mumbai: Bombay High Court bench of Judges Sunil Shukre and Anil Kilor at Nagpur Headquarters on Friday refused to grant any relief to a reserved man for actively participating in a “Rasta Roko Andolan” against the Maharashtra government despite operating a Common Service Center (CSC) to offer various online services and facilities under national e-governance action plans as declared by the state.

According to Imran Khan, the owner of the CSC, he operated it from national road number 44, which passes from the outskirts of Pandharkawada, Yavatmal.

According to police records, a Bharat Bandh was called by a political formation – Bahujan Kranti Morcha – on January 29, 2020. Several militants of the formation gathered on the section of national road No.44, Pandharkawada, which is was right across from Khan’s CSC.

“These people started a commotion and limbs obstructed traffic. This commotion has been called ‘Rasta Roko’. Khan would also have taken an active part in the agitation, ”pleaded AA Madiwale, for the department of the State Ministry of Information and Technology.

The lawyer further pointed out that due to this active participation, Khan was asked to leave the site by the police present at the scene, but he did not pay attention.

“It was found by the Resident Assistant Collector, Yavatmal, that such conduct by Khan was not appropriate for him to be part of the Union Government’s plan to manage the CSC on behalf of Maharashtra and, by Therefore, it was recommended that the assignment of the CSC to be canceled permanently, “submitted Madiwale.

Khan’s lawyer Smita Taksande has argued that all of the allegations made by the resident deputy collector, Yavatmal, against his client were false. However, she admitted that her client was present in the illegal gathering. “Even though my client was present there, he himself took no active part in stopping road traffic,” said Taksande.

After reviewing the claims, the court noted Taksande’s submission and said there was no reason for Khan to come out onto the street and just be a bystander with those who stir.

“The reason being that Khan was discharging a heavy responsibility on behalf of the state and therefore when certain criminal elements engaged in unlawful agitation, Khan should not have left his CSC and joined those who had formed the illegal gathering even as a spectator, the judges ruled.

“So, by his own admission, it can be safely concluded that Khan had abandoned his duty and responsibility and that being so, we do not find that there is any substance in his case,” the magistracy concluded.

