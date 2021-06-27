Turkish President lays foundation for Istanbul canal





(MENAFN – Trend News Agency) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday laid the foundations for the Istanbul Canal, which would link the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara, Trend reports citing Xinhua. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Erdogan said the Istanbul Canal would significantly ease the heavy traffic of the 30 km long Bosphorus Strait, one of the busiest waterways in the world that divides the parties. Asian and European Istanbul. The Turkish leader noted that the high number of freighters crossing the strait every day with various loads poses a significant risk to the city. “Projections show that the number of ships that will cross the Bosphorus in 2050 will reach 78,000,” he noted, adding that the safe passage capacity of the Bosphorus in one year is 25,000. The ceremony took place on the banks of the Sazlidere Dam, one of the city’s main freshwater reservoirs. The dam area is the first stage in the construction of the canal, which was first carried out by Erdogan in 2011. Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu stressed that the project would destroy the Sea of ​​Marmara and the city’s water resources. The mayor told reporters at a press conference on Thursday on the construction area that the canal would destroy the Sazlidere dam. The new channel is expected to be completed in six years at a cost of US $ 15 billion, state agency Anadolu said. It will be around 45 km long, 275 meters wide at the base and 21 meters deep, he added. MENAFN26062021000187011040ID1102348738

