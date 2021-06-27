Pence takes his chance





Former Vice President Mike Pence seizes his chance. After four humiliating years of playing the role of the president’s watchdog, which culminated in his flight from a host of Trump supporters, who threatened with his life in the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Pence seems having started to lobby to claim the presidency for himself.

In a speech to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Thursday, Pence denounced the attack, which was fueled by Trump’s repeated lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. “The truth is that there is hardly any idea more anti-American than the idea that one person can choose the American president,” Pence said. He added that he would “always be proud” of having fulfilled his obligation to approve the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

By removing what is obviously a very low bar – taking a stand against an effort to undermine our democracy – Pence benefits from the look and feel of a credible politician who could simply save the GOP from the control of the old one. President. But Pence also tried both stages of the classic politician and continued his veiled critique of Trump by praising him as the best conservative president in modern history. Pence, who then used some of his ex-boss’s creepy tactics during the speech, might end up being a more polished iteration of Trump using the same dangerous talking points, but with the air of a dignified statesman .

Pence’s attempt to break away from Trump could be an attempt to build a larger coalition by 2024. When Trump ran for president in 2016, picking Pence as his running mate was an obvious attempt to win the support of conservative Christians. . Pence, a former radio host turned governor of Indiana, was one of the country’s most successful conservative Christian politicians. His presence appeared to appease those who had doubts about Trump’s comments and behavior, but who otherwise appreciated his positions, especially since they concerned the so-called “crop war” issues regarding abortion and childbirth. LGBTQ rights.

Trump appeared to live up to white evangelical Christians throughout his four-year tenure. However, in the months leading up to the 2020 election, there were signs their support could falter. According to exit polls, their support for Trump fell 4 points from 2016. Although this was a small drop, it was an opening for Pence to put some distance between him and Trump.

Moving away from Trump in the Jan.6 attack, Pence produced a handy sound clip to reassure those in dismay. But anyone who paid close attention to the rest of Pence’s speech would have understood his attempt to claim the most Trumpiest in the GOP. He suggested that Trump was a more consistent conservative than Ronald Reagan. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we’ve been able to accomplish things that Republicans have been talking about since the days of Barry Goldwater,” Pence said.

Pence also described the two presidents as “one of a kind” and praised them for being disruptors who have defied the establishment. The comparison to Reagan was denounced by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who is part of a handful of his caucus who voted to impeach Trump after Jan.6. “Reagan inspired. Trump destroyed,” Kinzinger noted on Twitter. “No comparison. I am always amazed at these people who are so respectful of the weakest man I have ever met.”

Pence has also displayed his willingness to play Trump’s cultural war game by criticizing “Critical Race Theory,” an academic concept that views racism not simply as a conscious effort led by individuals, but as a systemic problem. integrated into many of our institutions. Academics working with this theory use it to examine how people can unintentionally amplify the effects of racism. While there is little or no evidence to support the idea that it is being discussed elsewhere than in universities, some on the right have argued that the theory is being used in elementary school to an adverse effect.

“Critical Race Theory teaches children as young as kindergarten to be ashamed of their skin color,” Pence said during his speech. “This represents a full-throated assault on the heart of the American experiment.”

By criticizing Trump and exploiting the critical scarecrow of racial theory in the same speech, Pence is trying to have his cake and eat it too. He wants the kudos that come with defending democracy and the energizing power that comes with whites grievance – a tactic Trump has capitalized on with great success. The move could put Pence on track to run for president in 2024. He also claims that as a man who has held political office for the past 20 consecutive years, he understands the first principle of politics. American as described by the famous boss of Tammany in New York. Hall over a century ago.

In a little book published in 1905, politician George Washington Plunkitt offered what he called “a series of very simple talks on very practical politics.” In a passage dealing with corruption that has since been accepted as a bit of universal political wisdom, Plunkitt said, “I saw my opportunities and took them. Of Pence, Plunkitt would be proud.

