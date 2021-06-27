Politics
Sajid Javid: the ephemeral chancellor makes a surprise return | UK News
The appointment of Sajid Javid to the post of Secretary of Health sees him return to a cabinet that he abruptly left in shock 16 months ago.
Javid was only six months away from his post as chancellor and less than a month before handing in his first budget, when he resigned after being told he had to fire all his advisers. he wanted to keep his job.
His departure in February last year came after a deadly power struggle in Whitehall with Boris Johnsons then chief adviser Dominic Cummings.
But in a twist of fortune, it’s Javid who returns to Boris Johnson’s best team, while Cummings launches criticism from outside the government.
Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister’s wife, who previously clashed with Cummings, was once a special advisor to Javid during her tenure as communities secretary.
Javid’s previous clash with Johnson came to a head when he refused to fire his team of assists and replace them with a joint No.10 / No.11 unit.
In a statement to the Commons, Javid said the Chancellors must be able to speak the truth to power and that the proposed arrangement would significantly hinder that, and it would not have been in the national interest.
It also hit Cummings, who has criticized the government’s pandemic performance since leaving No.10.
Tensions between numbers 10 and 11 simmered after Javids adviser Sonia Khan was escorted out of Downing Street by police who were sacked by Cummings in August 2019.
Appointed in July 2019 to Johnson’s first cabinet, Javid’s planned budget in November of the same year was canceled as the PM sought to hold an early election.
Javid, the first British Asian to hold one of the great offices of the state, did not hold his role long enough to be able to deliver the budget foreseen for the following March.
He was the shortest chancellor since Iain Macleod, who died shortly after taking office in 1970, according to the Institute for Government.
Javid is returning to Cabinet to help lead the response to the pandemic at a critical time, as efforts focus on suppressing an increase in coronavirus cases ahead of the planned easing of restrictions next month.
Ahead of his appointment this month, Javid said he would introduce a private member’s bill to raise the minimum age for marriage to 18, to protect vulnerable teens from religious and cultural pressures to they get married too young.
Javid is the son of a bus driver who arrived in England from Pakistan in the 1960s with only a pound in his pocket. His colleagues call him the Saj.
He was a tough-talking Home Secretary, whose firm stance on jihadist wife Shamima Begums asking for permission to return to the UK has bolstered his popularity with some Tories, but horrified others , especially after the death of Begums’ newborn son in a Syrian refugee camp.
Javid reached the bottom four of the race to replace Theresa May as Tory leader in 2019, but dropped out and then endorsed Johnson.
Born in Rochdale and raised in Bristol, Javid attended public school and studied economics and politics at the University of Exeter. He left behind a career in finance and became MP for Bromsgrove in 2010.
According to its website, Javid was vice-president at US bank Chase Manhattan at the age of 25 and then moved to Deutsche Bank, becoming senior managing director before his departure in 2009.
He held Treasury positions from 2012 until he was appointed Culture Secretary in April 2014, before becoming Business Secretary in May 2015 and Housing Secretary in July 2016.
After being appointed Home Secretary in April 2018, Javid spoke openly about how he experienced racism at an early age and could have had a life of crime after growing up on Britain’s most dangerous street .
During his stunted leadership campaign, Javid played on his humble beginnings, claiming his vacation was spent in Rochdale by pretending he was elsewhere.
After being knocked out of the leadership race, Javid said: Work hard, be confident in your abilities, and don’t let anyone try to downsize you or say you’re not tall enough to aim high. You have as much right as anyone to be seated at the head table, to be ambitious for yourself and to have your voice heard.
Javid is married to Laura and has four children and a dog.
