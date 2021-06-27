Pakistan wants stability in Afghanistan: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain





Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan wants stability in Afghanistan and the Pakistani administration will never allow anyone to use Pakistani land against Afghanistan.

Speaking about Pakistan-American relations especially in the context of the predominant situation in Afghanistan, he said that the peace process inside Afghanistan is of significant importance to Pakistan.

Quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent interview with the Private newspaper, he said the prime minister has clearly expressed his views on relations with the United States, China and Afghanistan. The prime minister expressed his aspiration for stability in Afghanistan and pledged to help Afghanistan achieve peace and stability, he said.

He said Afghanistan should involve all stakeholders to establish a stable government system in the country. The solution to the Afghan question must come out keeping the belligerent divisions in the hoop.

The Taliban were persuaded by Pakistan to negotiate first with the United States and then with the Afghan authorities, he said.

Fawad added that the prime minister in his interview also said that Pakistan will not allow its territory to be used by anyone against Afghanistan.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan believes Pakistan could completely close its borders with Afghanistan if the situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen.

Pakistan has already encompassed 90 percent of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and at present Pakistan is able to completely seal the border with Afghanistan.

The United States and China are both economic powers and that the evolution of relations between the two countries would confidently have positive impressions on the global environment.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had defined a new dimension in relations with the United States by emphasizing the consolidation of economic ties rather than security ties.

If our relations with India improve in the future, Pakistan will occupy a geographically important position between India and China, two major trading markets, so that the world, including the United States, cannot not ignore Pakistan, he concluded.

