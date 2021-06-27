The first Chinese crew are busy on their new space station

At Thursday June 17th, China has taken another major step in its ongoing quest to become a space superpower. Only two months after the basic module of Tiangong Space Station (literally, “Heavenly Palace”) was sent into orbit, the three astronauts who will be the station’s first crew launched into space. The mission, Shenzhou 12, took off on top of a Long March-2F rocket at 9:22 p.m. local time (9:22 a.m. EDT; 6:22 a.m. PDT) on Wednesday night from the Jiuquan Launch Center in the Gobi Desert.

The launch, which was the Shenzhou spacecraft’s seventh crewed mission and the first crewed expedition to the new space station, was broadcast live on the public CCTV network. According to Chinese manned space engineering office (CMSEO), the launch was a complete success, with the spacecraft separating from the rocket 573 seconds later and entering orbit to rejoin the station.

About six and a half hours later, at 3:54 a.m. EDT (12:54 p.m. PDT), the spacecraft successfully docked at the Tianhe base module, and the three astronauts – Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo – entered the station. As CMSEO reported shortly after:

“After the manned Shenzhou-12 spacecraft successfully completed a rapid automated rendezvous and docking with the central module of the space station in orbit Tianhe, the crew of the Shenzhou-12 entered the orbital module from of the re-entry module. After a series of preparations as scheduled, opened the hatch of the central module, and at 6:48 p.m. (Beijing time) on June 17, 2021, astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo entered the module one by one. Tianhe. The crew will perform the relevant work as scheduled.

The crew will spend the next three months aboard the Tiangong space station where they will participate in a number of orbital science operations. These will include conducting extravehicular activities (EVA), aka. “spacewalks”, in suits delivered by the Tianzhou-2 mission. They will also test the station’s large robotic arm and check the module’s regenerative survival system.

The Tianhe module (literally “Harmony of the Heavens” in Chinese) provides control of propulsion, guidance, navigation and orientation, as well as station power and life support systems. It also contains accommodation for its three crew members which measures 50 m3 (against 15m for Tiangong-1) with beds, kitchen and toilets, computers and equipment to conduct science experiments and communications with the ground.

Tianhe’s design also includes several ports to accommodate the visiting Shenzhou spacecraft and other modules that will be integrated over time. The module also has two robotic arms, the smallest of which is 10 m (33 ft) and is intended for outdoor station operations. The big robotic arm – aka. “porcelain arm” (as the “Canadian arm, “Canadarm2, “and”Canadarm3“) is similar to Poor lyappa used on Mir.

It is this arm that will be used to attach future modules to the two ports located at the end of the major axis of Tianhe, gradually expanding the station and allowing a more diverse range of scientific operations. The proposed future modules include two laboratory cabin modules (LCM) – “Wentian“and”Mengtian”- which will provide additional control of navigation, avionics and propulsion and emergency orientation.

The launch of the Wentian and Mengtian modules is currently scheduled between May-June and August-September 2022 (respectively). Once integrated and operational, the station’s crews will be able to conduct scientific experiments in a microgravity environment, which is only possible for a few minutes at a time here on Earth (in simulated microgravity).

Experiments will also be mounted outside the hull to measure the effects of exposure to the space environment, vacuum, cosmic rays and solar winds. These are similar to research currently being carried out aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the aim of which is to determine how humans will cope with space radiation and microgravity during long duration missions in deep space, the Moon and Mars. .

The morning of Wednesday 23 Junerd, the crew spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who spoke to them from the Beijing Aerospace Control Center. On the same day, CNSA also uploaded a video that showed what the station’s daily crew operations looked like in the first week (posted below). It was mainly a question of preparing the various operations that they will be carried out subsequently.

The Shenzhou 12 mission is the third of eleven launches that will culminate with the construction of the three-module station. The third and final installment of the Tiangong program, this station is supposed to compete with the ISS, which is due to expire in 2024 (although it is possible that the mission will be extended until 2028). The program is one of several programs aimed at advancing China’s presence in space and its influence abroad.

