Boris Johnson to urge Angela Merkel to END EU-wide quarantine for UK tourists as UK leads research on Covid strain





BORIS Johnson will next week urge Angela Merkel to allow British tourists to travel to EU countries this summer. The Prime Minister will meet with the German leader at Checkers on Friday amid growing fears he is pushing to impose a European Union-wide quarantine on British tourists, including those who have been doubly stung. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates 6 Boris Johnson to meet Angela Merkel this week in a bid to save summer vacation Credit: Getty 6 Prime Minister will meet with her in Checkers on Friday and try to persuade her to back down Credit: Simon Jones – The Sun Government sources said Sunday mail they fear that British tourists will be unfairly punished by the EU. The UK is claimed to be penalized for its advanced ability to detect new mutations in the virus mutation. Tomorrow, Germany, with support from France, will propose an EU-wide 14-day quarantine policy for visitors from what it considers countries of concern for Covid variants, including the United Kingdom. The move threatens to derail the vacations of millions of Britons, who have rushed to book trips to Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca, Malta and Madeira. This came after the UK government put them on its green list of places not requiring quarantine on return. Greece, a major destination for Britons on vacation, has asked Germany to increase vaccination rates instead of excluding British tourists. Germany has a lower jab roll and a higher daily fatality rate, while 60% of Brits experience a double jab. Spain is also defying Merkel's attempts to impose an EU-wide mandatory quarantine for all Britons. Cyprus, Malta and Portugal are also expected to follow suit. 6 Spain hopes to continue keeping no restrictions for UK tourists Credit: Alamy 6 Spain's Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto said she hopes Spain will start receiving British tourists soon Credit: Rex Transport Secretary Grant Shapps blamed the EU's slow jab rate on the German Chancellor's attempt to block British holidaymakers. He told BBC Breakfast: "I think it's understandable that if you're in Germany… and you haven't yet reached the level of vaccination that we've seen here or in Malta, you're going to be more worried. It may just be a matter of waiting for their immunization schedule. " Huw Merriman, chairman of the House of Commons transport committee, said it would be folly for EU countries to impose a mandatory quarantine, given their contribution to their hosts' economies. Families received a much-needed holiday boost this week as ministers confirmed the double-barreled Britons will NOT need to self-quarantine when they return to Britain in the future. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the move on Thursday after Boris said the time had come to reopen international travel. Those who have had two vaccines will have greater freedom to fly around the world and will not have to follow as many rules on their return – as they are fully protected against Covid. This means Orange List destinations like Spain, France and Greece will be on the cards in a few weeks – possibly as early as August. Further details will be communicated next month. The British will have to have two jabs and wait two weeks after that to be able to take off on vacation. Children are supposed to be allowed to go and won't have to.quarantine either – because they haven't been bitten yet. But ministers will work out the final details later. 6 Angela Merkel called on UK travelers to quarantine for 14 days across the block to stop the Delta variant Credit: Getty Ibiza, Mallorca, Malta and the Caribbean added to green list as MAJOR holiday for Brits this summer







