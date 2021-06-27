Japan’s “Instafamous” ambassador wants to regain weight in Jakarta





JAKARTA – From claypot to curry and mie ayam, the 155,000 Instagram followers of the Japanese Embassy in Indonesia usually know what local dish Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi ate for lunch. The former head of North Korean affairs in Tokyo has been involved in promoting Japan since arriving in Jakarta in January. Choosing Kanasugi to serve as Ambassador to Indonesia was a strategic move by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to send the best and brightest of Japan’s diplomatic corps across the crucial Indo-Pacific region. The choices of ambassadors in Australia, Cambodia and the Philippines followed a similar pattern. On June 14, Kanasugi was seen at the Jakarta headquarters of MNC Group, the country’s largest media conglomerate with four TV channels, giving interviews with two websites it operates. The themes were the Tokyo Olympics, diplomatic and defense cooperation between Japan and Indonesia as well as local cuisine. The interviews were published that day. The two websites, respectably the No. 1 and No. 6 most-viewed portal sites in Indonesia, offered the 61-year-old emissary not to be short of looks. While most embassies in Jakarta each have different social media accounts, Japan stands out for the frequency with which the ambassador appears. With the envoy dressed in Indonesian attire or a Japanese yukata robe, the Japanese Embassy Instagram feed is a slideshow by Kenji Kanasugi. But such social media exposure, on the other hand, reflects Kanasugi’s deep concern that Japan is slipping off the board. In April, a statistic sent shockwaves through the Japanese business community in the country. Japan fell to 7th place in foreign direct investment in Indonesia for the January-March period, far behind China and South Korea. While these two countries have visibly increased their investments, Japan has also decreased theirs. Kanasugi, when he was Managing Director of the Asian and Pacific Islands Affairs Bureau, is surrounded by reporters at Changi Airport in Singapore in 2018. (Photo by Saki Hayashi) Japan is no longer Indonesia’s most important economic partner. For Jakarta’s recent push to develop a local electric car battery industry, the Chinese and South Koreans are seen as potential partners. During his first round of meetings with local players, Kanasugi was systematically asked “where has Japan been?” It was through this painful but revealing experience that Kanasugi decided he needed to be active on social media, putting Japan on the Indonesian mind map. Indonesians spend an hour longer on the Internet than the global average, according to surveys. President Joko Widodo has 40 million Instagram followers, double that of US President Joe Biden. On the local political scene, we count the number of “likes” that you collect on average. When a case of COVID-19 was first confirmed in Indonesia last March, there was speculation that a Japanese was the original source. The then ambassador, Masafumi Ishii, contacted members of the Indonesian cabinet to express his concerns about the dangers of the rumors. Ministers helped quell such rumors within days. It is said that the number of “likes” the Embassy of Japan has had on Instagram has given weight to Ishii. The more followers and “likes” there are, the more respect politicians and business leaders can expect. With concern over China’s growth in Indonesia, Kanasugi and his team have the opportunity to convey to the local audience that “Japan is back”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos