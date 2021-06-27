Jokowi says deficit is sure, Faisal Basri recalls RI can be slow if there is SBN sell action





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has estimated that the government’s 2020 budget deficit is funded from reliable sources. State budget also assured of being carefully managed, credible and measurable. This was stated in the discount Supreme Control Agency (BPK) 2020 Central Government Financial Statements Review Results Report for Central Government 2020 aka LHP LKPP 2020 on Friday (6/25/2021). “The budget deficit is financed using secure funding sources,” he said. Responding to the president’s point of view, University of Indonesia Senior Economist Faisal Basri said 87% of public debt is in the form of debt securities available in the market. “It cannot be rescheduled. If there is a massive sell-off, as far as we can go,” Faisal said on his Twitter account, as quoted by Antara. Business. Based on BPK’s Central Government Financial Report (LKPP), achievement of state revenues and subsidies in 2020 was reported at Rs 1,647.78 billion, or 96.93% of the budget. These are tax revenues of Rp 1,285.14 trillion, government non-tax revenues of Rp 343.81 trillion and grants of Rp 18.83 trillion. Tax revenue as the main source of funding State budget, only reached 91.50% of the budget or decreased by 16.88% from tax revenue in 2019 by 1.546 14 trillion rupees. The achievement of state expenditure in 2020 was reported at 2,595.48 trillion rupees, or 94.75% of the budget. This includes central government spending of Rs 1,832.95 billion, transfers to regions of Rs 691.43 billion and village funds of Rs 71.10 trillion. Meanwhile, the 2020 budget deficit would be 947.7 trillion rupees, or 6.14% of gross domestic product (GDP). However, the financing realization reached Rs 1,193.29 billion, or 125.91% of the deficit value, so that there was a remaining budget funding (SiLPA) of Rs 245.59 billion. The realization of this financing was obtained mainly from the issuance of government securities, domestic loans and foreign financing of Rs 1,225,999 billion. This means that debt purchases in 2020 exceed the financing needs to cover the deficit. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

