Civil society criticizes MP comments on women’s clothing as factually incorrect





A large number of women’s rights and civil society activists took part in a protest in Karachi on Saturday to criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on the way women dress and its impact on men, and the urged a public apology for his remarks.

The Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP) and other civil society organizations and feminist collectives staged the protest outside the Karachi Press Club.

Participating organizations included the Joint Action Committee, the Women’s Action Forum, the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, Tehrik-e-Niswan, Aurat March, the Aurat Foundation and the Democratic Front of Women.

Calling the prime ministers’ comments factually incorrect, insensitive and dangerous, protesters said this only reinforced the common public perception that women knew victims and men as powerless attackers.

This is the second time the prime minister has reduced sexual violence to an act of temptation, they said. For the head of government, a government that claims to defend the rights of women and vulnerable groups to insist on this point of view is simply inexcusable, one speaker said.

Imran Khan has dishonored not only millions of women, but also high human ideals and values, which are even supported by the International Bill of Human Rights, one speaker said.

The participants also expressed their anger at several female members of the ruling party who had stood up for the Prime Minister and justified his remarks in vague and illogical terms.

They called on women legislators in the Senate and in national and provincial assemblies to pass a resolution against the prime minister, regardless of their political affiliation.

They demanded an immediate public apology from the prime minister and assurances that his very mistaken perception of how and why rape occurs does not inform the government’s attempts to tackle what is a serious and widespread crime in Pakistan.

In defense of PM

Earlier this week, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and PTI MPs Maleeka Ali Bokhari and Kanwal Shauzab told a press conference that they believed the prime minister’s comments had been misinterpreted.

If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact, it will impact men, unless they are robots. I mean his common sense, Prime Minister Khan had said when asked if what women wear had any effect on a man’s temptation.

He had dismissed the charges against him of blaming the rape victim as nonsense and said the concept of purdah was to avoid temptation in society.

We don’t have nightclubs here, we don’t have nightclubs, so it’s a whole different society, the way of life here. So if you increase the temptation in society to the point where all these young people have nowhere to go, it has consequences, Prime Minister Khan said.

Gul believed that PM Khan was a symbol of women’s empowerment. She said the PTI government mobilized women for the first time in Pakistan. A woman like me became an MP from a tribal area, she said, adding that there were five women in the cabinet for the first time.

