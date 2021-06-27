Map of the Hawar news agency center 27-6-2021 – ANHA | HAWARNEWS





– The people of Derik will mourn the body of the martyr, Sherfin Abdel Samad, until his final resting place in the shrine of the martyr Khabat Derek, at 5:00 p.m. (photos and video attached). – The families of the martyrs of the Tirbespiye district remember 12 martyrs who were martyred in June, at 10:00 am (photos and videos attached). – Administrators of al-Shahba canton deplored the recent call by the leader of the mercenary coalition, Nasr al-Hariri, to the Turkish fascist head of state, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to occupy Manbij and Tel Rifaat , and stressed that the people of the region would face any attempt at occupation by the Turkish state. (photos and video attached). -The members of the Council of the canton of Afrin expressed their condemnation of the keeping in strict isolation of the leader calcalan, and the silence of humanitarian organizations on the danger to the lives of thousands of detainees on hunger strike in Turkish prisons. (photos and video attached). – The head of the Union of Intellectuals of Kurdistan of Rojava, Walid Bakr, indicated that the Turkish state was trying to exterminate the Kurds by the hands of the Kurds, and declared: “We, the intellectuals and the Kurdish people in General, let us reject the outbreak of such a war. “(photos and video attached). – Syrian Arab tribal sheikhs denounced recent statements by Nasr al-Hariri, and stressed that this coalition is the main interface for the mercenaries who have supported Turkey in the occupation of Afrin, Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad , stressing their support for the Syrian Democratic Forces in the face of any threat to the region. (photos and video attached). Politics – Mona Al-Makhlif, a woman leader of the Syrian National Democratic Alliance Party in Manbij, said the National Coalition’s dependence on the Turkish state allowed Turkey to drain the revolution from its true content, emphasizing that through the coalition, Turkey was able to legitimize its occupation of the Syrian regions. (photos and video attached). World – Idlib has witnessed over the past week an escalation between Damascus and the Turkish occupation, over the impact of international meetings, while Europe has threatened to punish those who hamper stability in Libya, while observers said that the victory of the new Iranian president in the elections increased the confidence of the religious establishment controlling the joints of the country. (Photos attached). Deposit – In the coming days, the international coalition will hold a meeting to discuss the war against ISIS. On the sidelines of this, the international mini-group will hold a meeting on Syria, which should focus on the issue of crossings. What will these two meetings discuss and what is expected? (photos and videos attached). ANHA

