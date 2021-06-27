The Modi factor for 2024 and beyond

Narendra Modi will remain a force to be reckoned with in the 2024 election. No opposition leader can match his personality.

There is a feeling in some quarters that Narendra Modi will hang up his chappals and jacket and not contest 2024 because India has made him tired. It is far from the truth and even wrong to assume this by any stretch of the imagination. India Today rated Modis’ popularity on June 18 at 62%. Of course, you really have to see what kind of sample was used to come up with that percentage of popularity, but even then it is undisputed that Modi remains the most savvy social media leader in the world and that he works. more diligently on rather than relying on print media or television channels on his personality. He is perhaps the only world leader who has never addressed the media or even granted a select group of editors a formal meeting with him. However, he addressed the nation regularly by spelling out his policies, shared his thoughts each month, and addressed children and students of all ages. The only times he allowed him to be in front of the media was when he issued a joint communiqué in the presence of his counterpart abroad, which was invariably attended by the world press. Modi was also successful in preventing his party colleagues from being overly exposed to the press and his Cabinet colleagues followed his directives accordingly. It is interesting to note that during the Covid pandemic all briefings were given either by experts or by secretaries and rarely by the Minister of Health, except on certain occasions. Likewise, his interlocutors on security, foreign policy and international issues both at the international and national level are his trusted experts where one sometimes wonders how a person chosen on a certain occasion was not the best person. for this occasion. His treatment of military diplomacy was equally emphatic and broke the ice to ensure it is left in the hands of military experts with the accommodation of the Foreign Office (MEA) representative present. Therefore, Modi is a different kettle and should never be underestimated in the way he works or the different contours of leadership that he emanates.

That said, Modi will remain a force to be reckoned with for the 2024 election. No opposition leader can match his personality that only Nehru had acquired during his lifetime and he escaped universal rejection as he passed away in 1964. and thus gained sympathy for her party and Mrs. Indira Gandhi, which lasted long enough for Congress to survive until 1997 under the brunt of total domination of Indian politics for nearly 50 years.

Therefore, Modi will run the elections to put the BJP in power in 2024, and then the Sangh will reassess his leadership for continuity taking into consideration any political decision that could be seen as making him a political liability. This may lead to him being relaxed as happened to his mentors, at the age of 75, in accordance with Modis’s own rule of the exit age for all politicians to hold public office, safe action without losing the apparent momentum. The BJP, which is the political arm of the RSS, is a party based on cadres whose membership is well over 6 crores and growing every day. This effectively means an undisputed nationwide 30 crore vote bank.

As a cadre-based political entity, this means the party can take action for any internal cleansing process, establish alternative leadership, and develop strategies for political cohesion in religion, culture, ethnicity. , minorities and marginalized societies, which Congress or the opposition cannot or is unable to do. to do even today. Hence, you have to accept BJP until 2029 for sure. Beyond this, there is a possibility that Center-State relations will become more responsible, which will need to allow meritocracy and reforms to take place in the areas of education, security and economic affairs for make the country more human-centered.

There will be no change from the BJP to remain a dominant force based on the old way of life and Hindu philosophy that will certainly resemble a presidential form of government still entrenched in a parliamentary system. The exit of soft power capacity through the brain drain migration, which started since 2019, will be halted after 2029. India is set to become a major economic power after 2033 when there is a shift major to change government to administer in the real sense through Modi already chanted the slogan maximum governance, minimum government since 2014, after taking power. He initiated a lateral entry into the public service, in a truncated way, an approach that was deeply hated by the public service. However, the net of this side entry will make major contributions in every government organization over the remaining three years of its prime minister’s second term. This will allow for new and critical thinking in the administration. The diaspora will play a major economic and influential role in shaping Modis’ foreign policy and even allow them to retire and return to India to enjoy their dollars earned abroad. The Indian armed forces will be better educated. Overall, experts in the field (current civil servants) will only have a supporting role and not an influencing role on policy.

China, on the other hand, will face a similar situation as a nation state to that of the former Soviet Union. There will be a major polarization between the PLA and the CCP as there is no representation of the PLA at the seven-member high table led by Xi Jinping. Modi understands the winds of change that are sure to blow over political leadership in China and the inevitable fate that will befall the Chinese leadership led by Xi.

It is also likely that Modi will cause a tectonic shift in India based on retired staff over 60 from all sources including business and the private sector. He seems to want to effect a transformation by inviting the young and energetic who will be more responsible and replaceable by a policy of hiring and firing. The latest example is the appointment made on June 18, 2021 of Ashish Chandorkar to the post of Counselor at the Permanent Mission of India to the WTO in Geneva. Decidedly, there will be virtually no room for anyone to run the affairs of a section or division in any policy area after the age of 70 after 2024 if they can. help.

One can only conclude on a lighter note by speculating that the 34 million inhabitants of the Indian capital could be inundated with a plethora of unemployed people who until now considered themselves indispensable to policy making. Can they adjust to live happily the rest of their life, content with what they have and stop thinking about how the country will be administered, governed and managed? Can they just be observers and not act as a catalyst for change? Will they just think that they have played their sleeves and should be happy to have had a really good life compared to millions of others not only in the country but in the world? If Modi is truly interested in this revolutionary change, then he needs to refine his policy-making architecture and will need transformational leadership on his part. He certainly deserves all the luck and good wishes of all Indian people who think well of India.

Gautam Sen is Assistant Professor, NIAS; Distinguished Visiting Fellow, CLAWS; Visiting professor, PPF.