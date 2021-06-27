Bilawal criticizes Imran Khan’s comments on nuclear program and calls it “security risk”





ANI | Updated: June 27, 2021 08:27 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 27 (NNA): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday called Prime Minister Imran Khan a “security risk” for the country following his recent remarks on the nuclear program from the country. In an interview with HBO’s Axios, Imran Khan said Pakistan’s nuclear program has “one goal”: deterrence. “It’s not an offensive thing,” he said. At a rally in Pakistan’s occupied Kashmir region of Kotli, Bilawal said his grandfather, Zulfiqar Bhutto, “who gave Pakistan its nuclear capability” was declared a security risk, as was his mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, reported Geo News. “But when your puppet prime minister says we don’t need the atomic weapons program, doesn’t it become a security risk?” said the chairman of the PPP.

Bilawal further said the prime minister had “not only compromised the PoK but also wanted to compromise Pakistan’s nuclear capability”. “You must give a message to the entities who have declared that the person who gave you the nuclear capability and the missile technology a security risk,” he said, calling on the people to drive out Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) from PoK. He also exuded confidence that this PPP would elect its Prime Minister in Pakistan after having elected its candidate in the next legislative session of the PoK. Assembly elections on July 25, Geo News reported. Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) general secretary in the National Assembly said on Tuesday: “Who gave this prime minister the right to say that Pakistan’s nuclear program is negotiable?” “The cat is now out of the bag. Imran Khan was brought (to power) to roll back Pakistan’s nuclear program. This is the agenda of foreign donors, “he said, alleging that the purpose of giving to statesmen was to send the message that Pakistan was ready to roll back its deterrence. (ANI)

