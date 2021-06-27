Matt Hancock’s resignation means Boris Johnson lost his scapegoat for the coronavirus public inquiry

So that’s how it ends for Matt Hancock (for now).

After months of leading the country through the pandemic and being caught up in his own political crises along the way, the Health Secretary has been beaten down not by his failures but by his personal life.

As soon as the explosive photos of that embrace made headlines on The Sun Mr. Hancock was fighting a losing battle.

Not because he got caught up in an extramarital affair – but because he was caught breaking his own social distancing guidelines, possibly the law, and putting his lover on the public payroll.

He had tried to hang on, refusing to fall on his sword after the images of him kissing Gina Coladangelo in his office at the Ministry of Health were published.

But since the scandal broke MPs, ministers and government aides whispered the health secretary couldn’t hang on.

As one minister told me, his “credibility had collapsed”.

“He did the right thing and quit, unlike Dominic Cummings.”

But what helped save Mr. Cummings in May 2020, actually helped bury Mr. Hancock.

While the number 10 team rallied MPs and ministers to publicly support (or at least not publicly criticize) the prime minister’s senior assistant when his job was at stake during his trip to Durham and Barnard CastleMr. Hancock found no such support.

What he found was not just silence, but growing concern among colleagues growing louder and louder as the scandal unfolded.

Whether he wanted to resign or not, Mr. Hancock ultimately had few options. His position had become untenable.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, someone who knows him well told me Boris Johnson would have hated to fire Mr. Hancock.

He is “still sore” to have been fired from Michael Howard’s podium in 2004 for lying about his own affair with journalist Petronella Wyatt.

And he’s known to dig into scandals around his best team – whether it’s Mr Cummings on Durham, or Priti Patel on bullying charges.

The story continues

But while he said he was sorry to receive Mr Hancock’s resignation, he must also be relieved.

That scandal was only piling up, with questions surrounding Ms Coladangelo’s appointment to the Health Department’s board of directors and whether Mr Hancock had broken laws he himself had written so as not to disappear.

Imagine Mr Johnson at one of his regular press conferences having to publicly defend Mr Hancock in the public eye. It is political capital that he prefers not to burn.

But there are also criticisms that he failed to show leadership and fire Mr Hancock instead of waiting for the Health Secretary to throw in the towel.

Labor leader Keir Starmer tweeted on Saturday night: “Boris should have sacked him.”

This is a view shared by some of his own MPs, who were furiously enraged at Mr Hancock’s conduct and the wider fallout and demanded that No. 10 do something about it. Mr Johnson this weekend a little tarnished by someone else’s sleazy.

And he is also losing the scapegoat for the public inquiry into his management of the pandemic which begins next year.

MPs are openly talking about how Mr Hancock would be maintained as health secretary until then – despite leaked text messages by the PM describing him as ‘fucking unnecessary’ – so Mr Johnson would have someone to fire for his government’s handling of the COVID pandemic.

Mr. Hancock preceded him.