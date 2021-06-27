Politics
Matt Hancock’s resignation means Boris Johnson lost his scapegoat for the coronavirus public inquiry
So that’s how it ends for Matt Hancock (for now).
After months of leading the country through the pandemic and being caught up in his own political crises along the way, the Health Secretary has been beaten down not by his failures but by his personal life.
As soon as the explosive photos of that embrace made headlines on The Sun Mr. Hancock was fighting a losing battle.
Not because he got caught up in an extramarital affair – but because he was caught breaking his own social distancing guidelines, possibly the law, and putting his lover on the public payroll.
He had tried to hang on, refusing to fall on his sword after the images of him kissing Gina Coladangelo in his office at the Ministry of Health were published.
But since the scandal broke MPs, ministers and government aides whispered the health secretary couldn’t hang on.
As one minister told me, his “credibility had collapsed”.
“He did the right thing and quit, unlike Dominic Cummings.”
But what helped save Mr. Cummings in May 2020, actually helped bury Mr. Hancock.
While the number 10 team rallied MPs and ministers to publicly support (or at least not publicly criticize) the prime minister’s senior assistant when his job was at stake during his trip to Durham and Barnard CastleMr. Hancock found no such support.
What he found was not just silence, but growing concern among colleagues growing louder and louder as the scandal unfolded.
Whether he wanted to resign or not, Mr. Hancock ultimately had few options. His position had become untenable.
On behalf of the Prime Minister, someone who knows him well told me Boris Johnson would have hated to fire Mr. Hancock.
He is “still sore” to have been fired from Michael Howard’s podium in 2004 for lying about his own affair with journalist Petronella Wyatt.
And he’s known to dig into scandals around his best team – whether it’s Mr Cummings on Durham, or Priti Patel on bullying charges.
But while he said he was sorry to receive Mr Hancock’s resignation, he must also be relieved.
That scandal was only piling up, with questions surrounding Ms Coladangelo’s appointment to the Health Department’s board of directors and whether Mr Hancock had broken laws he himself had written so as not to disappear.
Imagine Mr Johnson at one of his regular press conferences having to publicly defend Mr Hancock in the public eye. It is political capital that he prefers not to burn.
But there are also criticisms that he failed to show leadership and fire Mr Hancock instead of waiting for the Health Secretary to throw in the towel.
Labor leader Keir Starmer tweeted on Saturday night: “Boris should have sacked him.”
This is a view shared by some of his own MPs, who were furiously enraged at Mr Hancock’s conduct and the wider fallout and demanded that No. 10 do something about it. Mr Johnson this weekend a little tarnished by someone else’s sleazy.
And he is also losing the scapegoat for the public inquiry into his management of the pandemic which begins next year.
MPs are openly talking about how Mr Hancock would be maintained as health secretary until then – despite leaked text messages by the PM describing him as ‘fucking unnecessary’ – so Mr Johnson would have someone to fire for his government’s handling of the COVID pandemic.
Mr. Hancock preceded him.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]