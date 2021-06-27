PM Imran strengthens PTI cooperation with coalition partners





Islamabad – After resetting the country’s national economy amid the Covid-19 crisis through successful tailor-made strategies, Prime Minister Imran Khan is now seeking to translate the gains into greater political consolidation.

For the first time in three years in office, Prime Minister outside of daily office work, he had devoted enough time during the budget session to cultivating loyal party MPs as well as PTI coalition partners.

During this grueling exercise, Prime Minister Imran Khan remained determined to listen patiently to the problems of party MPs and key coalition partners and issued directives on the spot and in some cases with firm assurances.

What had prompted him to change his political style from what political leaders used to describe him in the past as a rude and inflexible prime minister.

A quick look at what he was since taking office as Prime Minister and what he is now as a political leader suggests that he has become a more independent political leader.

He is no longer dependent on advisers like Jahangir Khan Tareen.

He found more loyal and cooperative elected leaders within the party.

In-depth discussions with PTI MPs and coalition partners revealed that in the period following his assumption of power, he has established personal contacts with MPs from his party and appears determined to continue interacting with them. party members he found more loyal and reliable.

On the other hand, he has also recently realized the importance of allied parties and in the coming days he plans to strengthen his party’s political cooperation with coalition partners.

His recent meetings with MPs from Sindh and Balochistan should give him more political impetus when he visits those provinces next month.

He had learned about the problems of the coalition partners MQM-P, GDA and PTI in Balochistan.

The prime minister also plans to maintain good working relations with the only coalition partner in Punjab, the PML-Q.

Political experts who closely followed Imran Khan’s politics before and after he came to power believed that he was quickly adopting a traditional political style with now more personal experience of political management to achieve greater relevance to politics. of the country in order to remain a major political entity.

However, some of his critics disagree with such a proposal, instead believing that Imran Khan has lost public appeal largely due to his inane policies leading to soaring inflation.

According to them, he would become an irrelevant political entity by the time he completes his five-year term as prime minister.

Since there is nothing final in politics, only time would decide whether he would make a better political fortune for his party in the next general election or whether he was made irrelevant in the polls.

