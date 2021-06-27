China on a long march towards a gray future

China could get too old before it gets rich enough.

Mangalore: Chinese leader Xi Jinping had warned ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials several years earlier to beware of exceptionally rare disruptive events; and the obvious high impact gray rhino issues that are generally overlooked. The black swan already unleashed itself on the world from China a year ago, leading to the current pandemic. Meanwhile, the gray rhino has made its presence felt recently with the release of China’s 2020 census, the seventh since 1953. This has added credit to past estimates that China’s population will peak at by 2027 or well before, maybe within the next couple of years.

According to the census, the population of China rose to 1.412 billion in 2020 against 1.34 billion in 2010, representing a growth of 5.38%. The census found that the Chinese population has grown at the slowest rate in any decade since the 1950s. The annual population growth over the past decade was only 0.53%, compared with 0.57. % the previous decade. China’s population growth rate has steadily declined over the past four years. The census noted that there was an 18% drop in the number of births in China from the previous year. In fact, China’s fertility rate has fallen well below the population replacement level of 2.1 to 1.3.

THE BLAME TO SUCCESS

One of the main reasons for China’s projected demographic decline is China’s one-child policy since the late 1970s. This controversial policy was initiated by Chinese reformist leader Deng Xiaoping at a time when he opened up the country’s closed economy. The policy was projected as the panacea to China’s problems of widespread poverty and underdevelopment. The government of the day feared that a rapidly growing and uncontrolled population would put undue pressure on a country’s resources on the cusp of high economic growth.

The one-child policy is also believed to be responsible for the decline in the sex ratio in China. With the ability to raise just one child, families have made a conscious effort to avoid daughters. This has led to a plethora of socio-economic issues including remaining men and a drop in the fertility rate which could eventually become the lowest in the world. The decline in population and sex ratio appears to be mutually reinforcing.

The one-child policy, although being a major factor, is not the only contributor to demographic decline. The rising cost of living and the natural progression of social norms in China also have their role to play in limiting the size of families. In a way, this predicted decline is a consequence of China’s apparent success. The accumulated weight of four decades of demographic policy and socio-economic progress finally seems to be pushing China’s demographic trajectory to its inflection point.

GRAY SHADOW OVER THE CHINESE DREAM

Population decline is not a rare occurrence, especially in developed and advanced countries. In fact, most of these countries either have low rates of population growth or are in decline. For example, the birth rate in the United States hit its lowest recorded figure of 1.6. However, this is not a usual model for developing countries. However, China is located in a region that has experienced rapid population decline. Japan was the poster child for the demographic decline of the 21st century. South Korea has started to experience the same thing since last year. The case of China is distinct even within this neighborhood, since it may experience such a trend long before it becomes a developed country conforming to the standards of Japan or even South Korea, let alone the United States or the United States. Western Europe. Moreover, unlike these advanced countries, China has not reached the level of sophistication where it can experience population decline without serious consequences. Indeed, it has not yet emerged from a labor-intensive manufacturing and agricultural economic structure. In short, China could get too old before it gets rich enough.

The biggest impact of the population decline will be a decline in the country’s workforce. The number of young people entering the labor market will gradually decline over the next decades. Currently, China’s labor force, aged 15 to 59, accounts for 63.35% of the total population. It is down 6.79% compared to 2010. Another area in which China will suffer the economic backlash will be that of a growing proportion of seniors and retirees in its population. The number of people over 60 in China increased 5.44% to 18.7% of the total population. The growing financial burden on this part of the population will fall on the declining population of the relatively younger segments of the population.

Another important economic impact will be the reduction in consumption levels, which will negatively affect China’s growth prospects. With the growing emphasis on pensions and health care for the elderly, the savings of the working population will be drastically reduced, which will negatively affect domestic consumption and investment. More importantly, it will challenge China’s dual circulation model, which was recently overhauled to reduce dependence on foreign trade and focus on domestic consumption. In short, efforts to isolate China from adverse global economic trends may not yield the desired results with a declining population.

It is also estimated that over the next decade, the number of women of reproductive age in China will decline by a third, further accelerating the process of population decline. Then there is the psychological impact on a society in which most individuals increasingly lack direct parents due to decades of generation of little emperors without siblings under the one-child policy. . It is very clear that China has achieved phenomenal growth thanks to its demographic dividend. However, in the decades to come, China may have to learn how to develop without it to realize its ambition to become a preeminent power.

CHINA LOSES THE BATTLE AGAINST THE GRAY RHINO

China had already relaxed its one-child policy in 2016, which allowed families to have two children instead of one. This easing had only a marginal impact. The number of people under the age of 15 increased by 1.35% compared to 2010, reflecting this policy change. However, it seems to be too little, too late. The Chinese government is expected to provide more incentives to ensure families will be encouraged to have more children. It is also possible that the bar of the two children will be raised in the years to come. The current and emerging domestic situation is that of a working couple with four parents and one child, in addition to one or more grandparents, as the cost of living increases. This explains not only why easing the one-child policy has not worked, but also why any level of easing or inducement may never work effectively.

Another response that China is currently considering is to gradually increase the retirement age gradually, but this may have only a limited effect. Immigration might be another solution the CCP might consider, which might not dovetail with growing popular nationalism in China. Moreover, China is hardly an attractive destination for foreigners, given the increasingly tight state control over not only the lives of citizens, but also their thinking. China is also not at the same stage of development as Japan to embrace radical ideas like viewing humanoids as a possible replacement for humans.

GRAY RHINO MAKES ROOM FOR THE ELEPHANT

India is perhaps the biggest beneficiary of China’s declining population. India is expected to overtake China as the most populous country in the world by the end of the decade, if not within the next two years. While the median age of a Chinese is around 38, that of an Indian ten years younger, one of the lowest figures among major countries in the world. At a time when data is considered the next oil, the role of the population is becoming more important than ever. The global economic growth gap created by China’s shrinking savings will create a void that only a country of equal demographic size and economic potential can fill.

However, it is not only the quantitative aspects of demography that are important in considerations of national power. Even in a time when technology was not very advanced, the most powerful nations were not those with huge demographics. Perhaps it can be argued that the powers that ruled the world had the capacity to mobilize human resources within and outside its borders to pursue their national ambitions. In this context, a high demographic dividend alone cannot secure India’s prominent place in the international system. For this, India must certainly go far and invest heavily in converting its demographic dividend into a strategic asset.

Dr Anand V. is Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the China Study Center in the Department of Geopolitics and International Relations, Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Manipal, Karnataka. The opinions expressed in the article are personal.