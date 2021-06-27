Lakki police kill outlaw in encounter – Diary





LAKKI MARWAT: Police claimed on Saturday that they killed an outlaw during a meeting in the Jabukhel neighborhood in Lakki Marwat.

Police launched a search operation in the rural area after rivals killed two women and an infant in a grenade and grenade attack on Friday, district police officer Imran Khan said.

He added that the outlaws opened fire and threw a hand grenade at the police when they surrounded their hiding place, injuring Deputy Inspector Damsaz Khan.

He said the police retaliated, killing an outlaw identified as Naveed.

The DPO said police seized an AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and bullets from the slain outlaw and stepped up efforts to arrest other members of his gang.

In a separate development, police arrested two reported delinquents during raids on their hiding places in the towns of Meenakhel and Najiaabad of Lakki Marwat. They have been identified as Qudratullah and Rafiullah.

Police also seized a hunting rifle, repeating rifle and ammunition in their possession. They were wanted in attempted murder cases.

Also during the day, staff from the Lakki Marwat Police Station arrested seven people from rival groups who had taken sides over a land dispute in the Manjiwala area. Cops seized seven pistols, a rifle and bullets from the arrested men. Separate cases have been registered against them.

Meanwhile, illegal structures were razed during anti-encroachment operations in Lakki Marwat, Serai Naurang and Bannu on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Bin Riaz oversaw the operation in Lakki Marwat, where illegal structures were removed near Saeedkhel Mor.

In Naurang, municipal workers cleared 15 kanals of state land from permanent and temporary encroachments.

In Bannu, the TMA anti-encroachment squad razed illegal structures in the Domel bazaar.

Posted in Dawn, le 27 June 2021

