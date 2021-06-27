Key questions for Boris Johnson on the role of Michael Goves in the Union’s research on the Covid contract





These are the three questions Boris Johnson must answer about Michael Gove’s use of Covid money for Union research, it is claimed.

This week, court documents revealed that Gove’s Cabinet Office made an urgent request to test “attitudes towards the UK union” through a coronavirus contract awarded to private company Public First.

The £ 560,000 deal was struck under emergency pandemic legislation to provide ‘vital’ information on tackling the health crisis – but has been extended to include focus groups and discussions. research on Brexit and the constitution. In the Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Johnson said he was “unaware” of the contract. This was questioned by Ian Blackford of the SNP. Today he revealed the three questions he says Johnson must now answer – and wrote to the PM to get the facts. Blackford’s letter asks: “1. House leader Jacob Rees-Mogg on Thursday called these contracts ‘very appropriate’. Is this now the UK government’s official position on this blatant misuse of public funds? “2. Given the evidence from the High Court, what inquiries have you ordered into the shocking use of Covid emergency contracts to fund partisan political research and constitutional campaigns? “3. If you haven’t taken any action, will you finally admit that the scale of this scandal requires a full public inquiry to hold those responsible to account?” ” The letter comes as Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie accuses Gove of “mind-boggling” hypocrisy, telling the Sunday National: “On the one hand, he rejects Scotland’s clear mandate for a referendum on our future by saying that all the time and resources must be spent on the recovering economy, while with the other hand he gives his friends huge sums of Covid money to plan the Union rescue. “This is just the latest chapter in the corrupt way the UK government has handled Covid contracts. Despite court rulings and clear warnings from the National Audit Office, Transparency International UK and others, no one has lost their job on this matter. “It also shows that it is the Conservatives who are fixated on the constitution. Douglas Ross must explain to the Scottish public why his UK government is wasting Covid research money to save the Union dossier while telling us our only focus should be the pandemic. ” Public First is led by James Frayne and Rachel Wolf, both of whom have previously worked with Gove and ex-government doctoral student Dominic Cummings. High Court Judge Justice O’Farrell said the award of the contract “gave rise to apparent bias and was illegal”. The Cabinet Office said Gove “was not involved” in the decision and dismissed calls for an investigation. A spokesperson said: “Any suggestion that the government is researching or polling political parties is entirely false. Strengthening the Union and upgrading in all parts of the UK are government priorities, and we regularly conduct research to support policy development. Today, Blackford said: ‘It is an absolute scandal that at the height of the pandemic Tory ministers abused Covid emergency contracts and public funds to conduct political research for their union campaign. “If Boris Johnson really had no idea that his own top Tory ministers were using taxpayer dollars in this way, then he will surely agree to a full investigation to find out how it happened and hold those responsible to account. “If the SNP government had used taxpayer money, intended to fight Covid, to conduct independence polls, there would be justifiable outrage. ”







