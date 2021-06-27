Politics
CA students write to PM Modi to request postponement of exams
CA aspirants request postponement of exams (Representative Image)
As many as 6,000 CA students wrote a letter to PM Modi, asking for the exams to be postponed.
- News18.com New Delhi
- Last update:June 27, 2021, 9:42 am IS
- FOLLOW US ON:
Up to 6,000 chartered accountancy (CA) students have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for CA exams to be postponed this year until all students are vaccinated. The exams will take place from July 5 to 20.
“The CA students who are going to take these exams are in the 18-23 age group and it will be an injustice to these students and their family members as well if they are pressured into taking the exam. these 15-day physical examinations without giving them the opportunity to be vaccinated, ”the letter indicates.
He further added that since this will be the first level in all of India after the second wave of Covid-19, more than three lakh students will appear on these exams from all over the country and “the majority of among them are not even vaccinated with at least a single dose of vaccine. “
The letter also highlights references to the statement by Chief Dr VK Paul de Niti Aayogs that “vaccination is the only key to getting back to normal as well as Prime Minister Modi’s address to the nation indicating vaccination for all over 18 years old.
The students stressed that they are not asking for the cancellation but for the postponement for the time being. “We, the students, want to ask the most popular and friendliest Prime Minister in our country, sir, to please take note of this matter and allow us to postpone for a few days so that we, the students, can introduce ourselves. to exams without fear of losing lives on our near and dear ones, ”concludes the letter.
Previously, several CA students had also written a letter to Chief Justice NV Ramana requesting an opt-out option for CA exams. Students have requested that those who wish to skip the exam be offered an opt-out option with deferral benefits. They also demanded an additional attempt for those who did not show up for exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]