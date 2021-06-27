CA students write to PM Modi to request postponement of exams

Up to 6,000 chartered accountancy (CA) students have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for CA exams to be postponed this year until all students are vaccinated. The exams will take place from July 5 to 20.

“The CA students who are going to take these exams are in the 18-23 age group and it will be an injustice to these students and their family members as well if they are pressured into taking the exam. these 15-day physical examinations without giving them the opportunity to be vaccinated, ”the letter indicates.

He further added that since this will be the first level in all of India after the second wave of Covid-19, more than three lakh students will appear on these exams from all over the country and “the majority of among them are not even vaccinated with at least a single dose of vaccine. “

The letter also highlights references to the statement by Chief Dr VK Paul de Niti Aayogs that “vaccination is the only key to getting back to normal as well as Prime Minister Modi’s address to the nation indicating vaccination for all over 18 years old.

The students stressed that they are not asking for the cancellation but for the postponement for the time being. “We, the students, want to ask the most popular and friendliest Prime Minister in our country, sir, to please take note of this matter and allow us to postpone for a few days so that we, the students, can introduce ourselves. to exams without fear of losing lives on our near and dear ones, ”concludes the letter.

Previously, several CA students had also written a letter to Chief Justice NV Ramana requesting an opt-out option for CA exams. Students have requested that those who wish to skip the exam be offered an opt-out option with deferral benefits. They also demanded an additional attempt for those who did not show up for exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

