Prime Minister Imran Khan will not bow to IMF pressure, says Shaukat Tarin





Tarin recalls Prime Minister Khan’s decision not to increase the prices of petroleum products in recent months. Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow 5% next year, according to Tarin. The government will exceed the revenue-raising target of 4.7 billion rupees for the current fiscal year, Tarin said.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give in to pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and increase the prices of petroleum products to place an additional burden on the poor, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Saturday.

These comments by the Minister came as he wrapped up the debate on grant applications for the Finance Division. He recalled that the Prime Minister had not increased the price of petroleum products in recent months, adding that he would not increase the financial burden on the poor.

He spoke of economic growth, saying the Pakistani economy, which is currently close to 4%, will finally reach 5% by the end of next year. The minister reminded the opposition that Pakistan was not the only country to have recorded negative growth due to the pandemic; on the contrary, the economy of India and Bangladesh had also experienced negative growth.

Tarin said that although the growth rate was projected at 2% in the outgoing fiscal year, it rose to 4%.

He said the government would exceed the revenue collection target of Rs4.7 trillion for the current fiscal year and added that next year’s target of Rs5.8 trillion would also be met.

The minister reminded the opposition that the government had to opt for the IMF program because it inherited a current account deficit of $ 20 billion. He accused former finance minister Miftah Ismail of artificially appreciating the rupee against the dollar.

There were some heated discussions between the government and members of the opposition over the application for grants.

“Are you asking for grants for such people who have done nothing for Kashmir and the cause of Kashmir?” Asked PML-N’s Qaisar Ahmad Shaikh, reacting to Kashmir’s Minister Ali Amin’s comments. Gandapur.

When members of the opposition began to label government ministers as incompetent, Gandapur stood up and began trading beards with members of the opposition.

“Sit down. You used to carry bottles of honey,” Rana Tanveer told Gandapur.

The PML-N chief said people like Gandapur negotiated over illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ & K) and are now wreaking havoc in that part of the territory. He pointed out that there was a brigade of special assistants and spokespersons in addition to the huge cabinet.

It was then that President Asad Qaiser intervened to calm the spirits. Tanveer said the settlements division, which had been reduced to a post office, should be closed.

He said the government should appoint a section officer in his place to issue notifications. Also taking on the government, PPP parliamentarian Abdul Qadir Patel said it would take a long time to talk about cabinet members’ failures.

“Should we approve grants for the federal cabinet so that it continues its failures?” he asked, adding that some special assistants have already fled the country after committing acts of corruption.

Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan, while responding to a point from an opposition leader, said the outgoing cabinet is controlled by parliament and not across the border.

Awan said firm action has been taken against the corrupt elements. He said that trillion rupees had been collected from various mafias, including the ground mafia.

