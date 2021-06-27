Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address his monthly radio show today | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 78th edition of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday at 11 a.m. “Log in tomorrow at 11 a.m. #MannKiBaat,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

This episode comes a day after PM Modi shared an older episode of the program which contained information on how to overcome the threat of drugs on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Trafficking. “Let us reiterate our commitment to #ShareFactsOnDrugs and realize our vision of a drug-free India. Remember addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Share an old episode of #MannKiBaat which contained many aspects to overcome the threat of drugs, “tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

BJP National President JP Nadda also tweeted about Mann Ki Baat and said the radio show was heard in every household and urged all party workers to listen to it. “I constantly receive many letters regarding the popular Mann Ki Baat from Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Mann Ki Baat is heard in every household as if an informal discussion is taking place with the elders of the household. In this series, a very thoughtful letter was received from Anand Swarup ji from Banda, “Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

“Anand Swaroop ji made many commendable suggestions in his letter. I ask all workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month with all the comrades at their booth and after that to hold a booth meeting there. . Then in the next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker and so on, “he added.

The program will be streamed live on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) YouTube channel and the Prime Minister’s Office website. It will also be broadcast on the entire All India Radio network, Doordarshan and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and the Newsonair mobile app.