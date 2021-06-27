PCB chief Ehsan Mani set to win another three-year term





Karachi, June 27 (PTI) Veteran administrator Ehsan Mani is expected to get another three-year term as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Confirmation came in the form of a statement from Mani in which he outlined plans for next year and the Pakistan Super League.

There had been doubts earlier about Mani’s willingness to continue for another term and also whether PCB chief boss Prime Minister Imran Khan would offer him an extension.

The prime minister brought Mani into the PCB in August shortly after his party won the 2018 general election.

But according to insiders during a recent meeting with Imran Khan in Islamabad, Mani has agreed to continue for another term.

“The Prime Minister called on Mani to continue his good work and complete all the plans he had launched for the improvement of Pakistani cricket.”

Basically, Mani continuing for another term means that CEO Wasim Khan, whose term expires in February 2022, will continue for another term as well.

Wasim Khan recently said in an interview that he wanted to continue overseeing the completion of several cricket projects in Pakistan.

Mani in his statement said Pakistan will host a range of top-level home teams during the 2021/22 season, including Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies.

Mani also made it clear that if PCB were forced to complete Pakistan’s Super League 6 matches in Abu Dhabi due to the Covid situation in Pakistan, they would host the tournament completely at home next year.

Mani also expressed confidence that by next year the Covid-19 situation would be under control and that spectators could attend PSL and other international home matches.

“The PCB has always valued its fans and supporters and understands their contribution to the growth of the sport. Considering the fact that we as a nation have collectively and successfully managed the Covid-19 pandemic, I remain confident and optimistic that all of our cricket in the 2021-22 season in which New Zealand, England, the West Indies and Australia will also be played in front of our fans.

“Fans are the essence and spirit of any sport. Without them, no event can be completely successful. The presence of the supporters was missed by the PCB, the players and all business partners, but the remaining 20 matches in Abu Dhabi unfolded in an unusual way. difficult times and circumstances, he noted. PTI COR BS BS

