Varosha now a macabre museum

But for how long? Turkish side has yet to touch Varosha properties, but time is running out for Greek Cypriot landlords to claim their rights

Calls for Varosha refugees to register their claims to their properties have intensified as fears grow about what Turkey will do next with the fenced area of ​​Famagusta.

With the beaches of Varoshas renovated and opened to visitors last week, and following the partial reopening of ghost towns last year, Turkish Cypriot authorities are promoting it as a black tourism site. This macabre term is used for places of interest related to death and suffering like Chernobyl.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could also make announcements about Varosha when he visits the north on July 20 to attend events marking the 47th anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

Just this week, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said that so far 344 people have filed claims over properties in Varosha through the Turkish Real Estate Commission (IPC). The Tatar office said the north had cleared the way for homeowners, including the Turkish Cypriot religious endowment foundation Evkaf, to seek reparations for their properties through the IPC.

The commission was established by Turkey in 2005 as an internal remedy ranging from restitution of property and compensation to the exchange of claims relating to Greek Cypriot properties in the north and has been accepted as such by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in 2010..

But the effectiveness of the IPC as a domestic remedy for property claims is part of Varosha’s question.

This week alone, Turkey submitted its observations on two cases of property claims in Varosha and Tymbou brought before the ECHR. The claimants claim that the IPC is an ineffective remedy for their property claims.

For lawyer Achilleas Demetriades, who handles these cases and several others, it does not appear that the IPC, despite its ineffectiveness, will cease to be considered as an internal remedy.

I think it is very difficult to change, because Turkey controls the occupied areas, he told the Cyprus Mail. It’s pretty easy to prove that the IPC isn’t effective, he said, because there are so many downsides to the time it takes to process requests. Demetriades said that is why it is important to question the effectiveness of the IPC.

But to challenge it means first of all to address it and claim ownership.

It means challenging the Cypriot government which last year, citing legal opinions, warned of mass demands to the IPC, arguing it would come at the expense of the Cyprus problem. But he did not present a detailed opinion on the matter. The municipality of Famagusta held the same line as the government.

Demetriades argues that instead of the government trying to block IPC claims, it should in fact offer landowners legal aid to do so.

The IPC has a shelf life, he said, with its term expiring on December 21, 2021.

So far, since 2005, its mandate has been renewed, but I cannot tell you that it will be renewed again or that they may not exclude certain areas. If they do, their argument will be: the CPI has been around for over 15 years, you haven’t applied for it. So why are you now afraid that you have no recourse.

And that is why I urge people to consider their position and in particular for Varosha, to ask the IPC to claim restitution and loss of use from 1974 to date, he said.

Varosha refugee and activist Andreas Lordos, disillusioned with states’ stance on the issue, also stresses the importance for people to claim their property in case Turkey later treats unclaimed property as abandoned and uses it as he sees fit.

He is optimistic that they will be allowed to return under the Turkish Cypriot administration. He attributes this to calls by the Turkish side for refugees to return to their homes and as there is currently no one using these properties, Turkey cannot refuse to return them if they are claimed by their owners. .

Lordos, who is the founder of the Movement for the Peaceful Return of Refugees, a group that works for the return to Varosha, said he is still waiting to see a reasoned opinion from the government on why he should not seek a restitution through the IPC.

How is the Cyprus issue affected by my return to my property? Lordos asked. On the contrary, he said, not returning to Varosha would lead to its Turkification.

Lordos expressed disappointment at the lack of support from the government and the Municipality of Famagusta in the struggle of those wishing to return.

The return has now become a personal decision, he said.

Lordos and Demetriades both stress the need for refugees to claim their property through the IPC before it is too late.

A further complication to the issue of Varosha’s ownership are the claims of ownership in the city by the Turkish Cypriot religious foundation, Evkaf.

Evkaf is challenging the 1960 settlement when £ 1.5million was donated by the outgoing British colonial government as full and final settlement of any claims the Turkish Cypriot community may have had on Evkaf’s properties.

Another thorny issue was Evkafs’ claims to Varosha’s properties, according to the academic and director of the Cypriot Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung office, Professor Hubert Faustmann.

He referred to a northern 2019 administrative court ruling that Greek Cypriot titles did prevail over those of Evkafs.

There are all kinds of nonsense going around. Even their own institutions shot him down, but they continue to pick him up, Faustmann said.

Evkaf is also filing complaints in one of the two cases currently before the ECHR, concerning the complaints of KV Mediterranean Tours concerning an apartment building it owns in Varosha.

Referring to the 2019 court ruling, Demetriades said he wonders if Greek Cypriot titles will prevail, how does Evkaf argue that this is an interested party, when he doesn’t has any interest in the land, other than that claim he’s been concocting lately?

Evkaf’s argument will be tested.

But despite claims from the Turkish side that it would gradually restore the once bustling tourist resort to its former glory when it opened part of the fenced area to visitors last October, recent movements seen in the fenced area do not match. still to its stated intentions.

Two more beaches have been opened to the public in the fenced area which now functions as a tourist attraction. People are allowed to visit parts of the waterfront and nearby at certain times each day.

Turkish Cypriot Tourism Minister Fikri Ataoglu said this week that Varosha, as a black tourism site, will positively contribute to tourism revenues in the north.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to the newly opened section, Ataoglu said they were working to attract more tourists there. He said information brochures will soon be available for visitors.

He added that Varosha will be the key component of tourism income this summer season.

Yet activist and spokesperson for the Famagusta Initiative Okan Dagli said opening up only public spaces was not what Tatar and Erdogan announced months ago.

Sadly, claims that legal residents of Varosha would be allowed to return to their properties have not materialized, he said, adding that requests to the IPC have yet to be processed.

He added that conflicting statements are still being made about the future that awaits Varosha. We are against the constant harassment of the legal residents of this city with such statements and expansions, and we do not find it fair.

For Faustmann, Turkey uses the salami tactic, like cutting a salami piece by piece, it gradually takes steps.

They were very careful, they turned Varosha into a museum, they are very careful not to touch the properties, he said.

If the Republic of Cyprus takes them to an international tribunal, he said, although they are already in violation of international law as to the status of the fenced area Ankara should give to the UN, they won’t not exceed the right of the Greek Cypriots to their properties.

They haven’t crossed the red line yet.

He added that the openness of beaches is a gray area, assuming there is no property rights in them or that they are not violated by not giving them to anyone else as property. .

He also asked the question of restitution. Faustmann argued that in order for properties to be returned and used, there must be a civil administration. The fenced area is still a military area.

Who will administer a revitalized Varosha? He asked. If this is not done by the UN, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots will violate UN resolutions and international law, he said.

Dagli agreed that although Varosha must be removed from the military zone for this, such action has yet to be taken.

I think that pressure from the international community may have played an important role in this regard, as well as the fact that the soldiers could not be withdrawn from Varosha.

But what could Erdogan say on July 20?

Guess he could announce something on Varosha, Faustmann said.

He added that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leader, by these provocations and this escalation of tension, want to feed their nationalist constituencies.

Erdogan wants to score nationalist points to bolster his declining popularity, especially if he intends to hold an early election in Turkey.

Any new measure on Varosha extending Turkish Cypriot administrative control over the region would mean a confrontation with the international community and it remains to be seen whether Erdogan will cross that line, he said.