UK climate commitments dominate the world, but its policy is woefully inadequate

For many Western countries, the UK has been a kind of climate draw. The country has set a goal of net zero by 2050, enshrined it in law, and also created an independent government body that advises on short-term goals – known as ‘carbon budgets’ – and the policies and changes needed to achieve these short-term goals. targets.

Recently, the UK raised its climate targets to reflect a greater level of ambition ahead of the COP26 climate meeting to be held in Glasgow in November. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extremely keen to put pressure on other governments, and substantial action has been taken at the national level mainly thanks to the rapid decline of coal-fired electricity in the Kingdom’s various power grids. -United. This new target aligned with what had been recommended by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) and was widely (and rightly) welcomed as a positive step.

This week, however, the CCC issued a update on its monitoring of progress towards these goals, and the prognosis is not good. Although the targets themselves are ambitious, there is a serious lack of policies to achieve them and the risk of going beyond them is extremely high.

“The government has made historic climate promises over the past year, for which it deserves to be commended. However, it has been too slow to keep up with these deliveries, ”the CCC said. “This defining year for the UK’s climate benchmarks has been marred by uncertainties and delays in a host of new climate strategies. Those who have emerged have too often missed the mark. With each month of inaction, it is harder for the UK to get on the right track ”.

An incredible drop in emissions in the UK’s electricity sector has not been matched in other sectors of the economy, such as transport, manufacturing and shipping. Temporary declines due to COVID19 in the transport sector are expected to be completely reversed in the coming years, without drastic political action. Until 2035, the majority of required emission reductions risk either falling behind or seriously derailed:

Of the 2,392 cumulative megatonnes of CO2-e emission reductions required by 2035, only 12% are “fully on track”. 3% are potentially on the right track, 65% are at risk of falling behind and almost 20% are definitely late.

Several key areas remain problematic for the government, such as action on diets, reducing demand for aviation, waste management and the creation of low-carbon heating networks. There has been little progress in modernizing buildings to improve energy efficiency (due to the abandonment of policies in 2012). Heat pump installations remain well below the levels required to reduce the use of fossil fuels in UK buildings. Waste emissions are at a standstill. The government projects 10 megatonnes of CO2 reduction per year by 2030 from CCS, but the CCC plan involves 22 MTCO2 per year by 2030.

The report is more optimistic when it comes to renewables and electric vehicles. The slowdown in renewable energy growth in 2020 is likely to be temporary, and a good foundation has been laid for the growth of electric vehicles, including a network of chargers and a ban on sales of combustion engines by 2030. Que UK government policy beats or misses CCC targets? .

A net zero strategy to be released by the UK government later this year “will have to close the deficit, stepping up weaker commitments to get closer to Committee tracks.”

In general, the UK government appears to be much more comfortable with profit-driven technological business and industry changes and has avoided any potential changes in consumer choices to reduce emissions. “We note that there is a wide range of tiers available to promote low-carbon choices, including enabling measures and incentives, ensuring the availability of supporting infrastructure and more interventionist measures using regulation and regulation. tax system ”.

This likely reflects a nervousness to make changes that could spark attacks from opposing political parties or the conservative media. But a major investigation published on Friday shows that UK citizens are surprisingly willing to consider personal lifestyle changes in conjunction and partnering with technological change to achieve decarbonization goals:

Crucial point of the new government survey on public awareness and perceptions of climate released today: the public clearly recognizes that lifestyle changes are integral to achieving these goals. But government action focuses exclusively on technological change

Which, fascinatingly, was replicated in a study of German attitudes towards decarbonization, in which citizens argue for stronger technological and behavioral policies, including a surprising preference for the introduction of speed limits on the road. German road transport famous for its highways:

The German Citizens' Climate Council, a randomly selected but representative sample of 160 people, presented its proposals yesterday. Among them: exit from coal by 2030, 90% renewable energy by 2040, speed limit on highways

This report seems important because it reflects the very simple but important truism that even when a government has climate ambition, that ambition will always be reflected through its ideological and political views. The UK government is very pro-business and tech-savvy, which creates immediate and significant gains. But the problem is diverse, complex and varied.

The cultural, social and behavioral components of the climate challenge cannot be ignored forever, but the good news is that we are all much more likely to welcome transformative social change than is commonly believed. Part of the reason? The British Citizens’ Survey revealed a widely held belief that health and well-being would be improved in a scenario where emissions were essentially eliminated over the next 30 years:

While such an investigation is not very likely in Australia, I’m sure it would show something similar. The level of public support for higher levels of climate ambition is huge – it’s just for politicians to grab hold of.