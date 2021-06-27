GDR Generates Record Turnover of Rs 559 Million in Current Fiscal Year: President of GDR





ISLAMABAD – The President of the GDR Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza declared that the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) generated a record turnover of Rs 559 million compared to the target of Rs 259 million set for the fiscal year 2020- 21.

He informed that due to the hard work of the enforcement officers, RDA managed to collect Rs 264 million in additional income.

GDR was making intense efforts to meet the needs of nearly six million residents of six tehsils in Rawalpindi district, he said and informed that out of a total of 386 housing companies in GDR jurisdiction, 62 have projects were approved, 60 under review while 264 were declared illegal by the authority.

There were nearly 100 non-existent companies and the authority took strict action under the law against violators, he told APP.

The GDR, according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, launched a crackdown on falsified and illegal housing companies and the cases were sent to the relevant authorities for legal action.

112 first information reports were filed in the respective police stations, 307 legal opinions were also delivered to the administration of these housing companies. In total, RDA sealed the offices of 135 housing projects. Authorities also forwarded information about bogus housing projects to the National Accountability Bureau to initiate legal action, he said.

RDA has also launched an awareness campaign against the Mafias, looting innocent citizens, especially Pakistanis overseas through bogus non-existent housing programs.

He said overseas Pakistanis were advised not to invest in illegal housing projects and to check their status before investing as RDA uploaded all the details of legal housing projects and illegal on its official website.

The GDR has also set a timetable for issuing no objection certificates and approvals for construction plans to promote construction activities in the district, he said.

The president added that the authority had decided to take disciplinary action against officers who did not approve construction plans within the deadline communicated for applicants who completed the related documentation process.

The President said that the implementation of new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the approval of residential and commercial projects has helped promote construction activities in the district in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The process of digitizing land registers was also underway in the GDR and the process would help protect Rawalpindi’s real estate data, he said and added that approval of projects is now given within a fixed time frame, this which was not only a great ease of the citizens but also help to increase the revenue of the authority.

The GDR, which was previously in deficit, received revenue amounting to Rs 559 million compared to the set target of Rs 259 million during the current fiscal year. The authority has saved one billion rupees over the past three years, he added.

The President informed that RDA approved around 1300 construction plans for a year under a transparent procedure. Submission of construction plans and the entire process was done online.

Raja Tariq Mehmood said that the GDR, on the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar, Usman Buzdar, introduced reforms in the organization and that automation and digitization have proved to be a great ease for the citizens and have ensured transparency.

The authority has managed to deliver on its commitments over the past three years in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos