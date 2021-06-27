Politics
Archer Abhishek Verma thanks Prime Minister Modi, the sportsman as gold medal in stage III of the World Cup
Abhishek Verma, who won the gold medal in the third stop of the Archery World Cup, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Delhi government for giving him provided the best facilities. He further said: “He is happy to make the country proud”.
Abhishek captured his second individual World Cup gold medal at the Archery World Cup third stop in Paris on Saturday. Abhishek emerged victorious after beating American Kris Schaff in the jump-off to win the gold medal.
Abhishek said in a tweet, I am very grateful to @narendramodi @KirenRijiju, @Media_SAI, @IndiaSports for providing me with the best facilities. I received the support I needed to be my best. Won the individual gold medal at the Archery World Cup in France and became the World Cup champion for the 2nd time. Happy to make India proud.
To this tweet, Rijiju replied: “Congratulations @archer_abhishek for winning the individual compound gold medal at the Archery World Cup in France. India is proud of your achievement.”
“Compound @archer_abhishek won their first individual World Cup by coming out victorious in Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup in Paris after beating American Kris Schaff in the jump-off. congratulations! ” The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had tweeted.
Abhishek thanks the government of Delhi
Abhishek further thanked the Aam Aadmi party for providing him with a healthy environment to boost sport in the nation’s capital.
“Thank you @AAPDelhi for providing a healthy environment and in particular the Mission Excellence program to boost sport in our state. Today I won an individual GOLD medal at World Cup France and I became a World Cup champion. “
Last week, the Indian women’s archery team failed to secure a quota for Tokyo 2020 after a premature exit during the last Olympic qualifier in Paris.
The Indian trio lost 6-0 to Colombia in the round of 16 despite an impressive start to the day. In the qualifying round, the two favorites India and Mexico lived up to expectations and fought for every point.
The Mexican team of Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia and Ana Vazquez edged the Indians by one point after the end of qualifying.
(With contributions from agencies)
