Ministers say government will provide maximum relief to masses





ISLAMABAD – The PTI government will not put a burden on the poor masses, rather it will provide maximum relief, in addition to strengthening the country on the economic and diplomatic fronts under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This was the heart of the speeches made by ministers responding to concerns raised by the opposition on the cut motion on their ministries including Foreign Affairs, Finance, Cabinet Division. Opposition members, mainly Rana Tanvir Hussain and Qaiser Sheikh from PML-N, Shazia Marri and Nafeesa Shah and Qadir Patel from PPP-P, MMA MP Maulana Akbar Chitrali expressed their views on the cut motions in different ministries including Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Division and others.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, responding to concerns about his ministry, mocked the opposition for suggesting to the government of the day how to deal with foreign affairs. “Those who have not had a foreign minister for four years in their government tell us [PTI’s government] how to deal with foreign affairs, ”he declared and one by one dispelled the negative impression created by the opposition benches. On concerns about the country’s isolation, he said the bad policies of previous governments were pushing the country into isolation.

Tax flaws to stop: Shaukat Tarin

“Now the country’s foreign policy is on the right track because we have good and solid relations with different countries,” he said. Regarding concerns about Pakistan’s relations with China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, he said the previous government had mismanaged the country’s foreign policy.

“Now our relationship with China is further strengthened. The phase II agreement with Pakistan is a testament to this, ”he said, noting that Saudi Arabia was also in the process of concluding a new agreement with Pakistan. He firmly rejected the impression that there was diplomatic isolation. Regarding the Kashmir issue, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had indeed presented the Kashmir case to the United Nations.

“Compare the speeches of the leaders of previous governments and the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

He said: “Those who have apartments in London and at Palace in Switzerland cannot speak effectively about the Kashmir issue,” he said, accusing the bad policies of the previous government of having pushed the country towards a gray list.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, responding to opposition concerns, made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not place a burden on the country’s poor.

“Previous governments over the past 30 years have mismanaged the country’s economy, but we will bring maximum relief to the masses,” the minister said, noting that due to bad policies of the past, the country had faced to a trade deficit of several million. This government would further increase the growth rate with its consistent prudent measures, he said.

“We had received a deficit gift of $ 20 million from previous governments,” he said, adding that this government had especially focused on the country’s exports. “We have effective budget management and a strategy for managing debt to GDP,” he said, more than 10 million people will be vaccinated next year. On the collection of taxes, he said defaulters would be arrested. “Now the defaulters have to pay taxes or else they will be arrested,” he said. Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan, closing the debate on the cutting motion linked to his ministry, said this government had strengthened the economy despite Covid-19 and other economic challenges.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said this government had faced the issue of capacity payments due to expensive power plants installed by the previous government. The minister said cash assistance went directly to the poor in all provinces under the Ehsaas program after the outbreak of the pandemic.

“This government is strengthening institutions, including those related to national security,” he said, adding that measures had been taken against the corrupt and that Rs 1 trillion had been recovered from the Mafia.

“Next year’s budget includes allocations that will also allow the rural poor to build houses,” he said.

Earlier, opposition MPs voiced concerns about the gas shortage and power cuts in the country.

They said the government had failed to address the country’s circular debt problem.

