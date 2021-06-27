Cards initiative to enroll poor but talented students in top colleges – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: After the extension of the Sehat Sahulat program to the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced on Saturday the launch of the school card system to enroll deserving students from economically disadvantaged families in the best educational institutions in the country.

Many bright children are excluded from good educational institutions because of poverty. The provincial government will therefore launch the education card program for their benefit, the chief minister said at the provincial assemblies’ budget session in a political statement on Saturday.

The House passed the Rs118 billion budget for the next fiscal year, 2021-2022, after opposition members withdrew their cut motions.

A total of 64 grant applications were passed by the assembly after the Treasury struck a deal with the opposition, which unanimously withdrew its cut motions.

The house also passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Bill, 2021, which was proposed by Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra.

President Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani chaired the session.

PA adopts Rs1.118tr budget for next fiscal year as opposition members withdraw cut motions

For the first time since his election as Chief Minister in August 2018, Mr. Mahmood spoke at length to the assembly.

He championed the actions of his government and highlighted his achievements in different sectors amid the clash of offices of his colleagues.

The chief minister highlighted the launch of megaprojects, including the Chashma Canal on the right bank, the construction of the Tank-Zam dam and major highways, and the creation of nine economic zones in the province.

In the long speech, he gave a stern warning to all violators, including invaders and land grabbers, in the province.

There is no place for invaders, drug dealers, smugglers and other offenders in this province. My government will take action against them, he said.

The chief minister said his government would change laws and rules if the need arose and had a majority in the assembly.

He said that the rich and powerful were involved in the encroachment.

I do not even spare the people sitting in this assembly, including myself, for encroachments because the poor cannot think of an illegal act, he said.

Mr Mahmood said his government had started cracking down on invaders in Bannu and Swat districts and would tackle invaders in other parts of the province.

He strongly attacked opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani, who was not present in the chamber, for speaking out against the seat of Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and scandalizing his position in the chamber. ‘Assembly.

The leader of the opposition does not have the right to insult a senior officer on the floor of the house. Pakhtun traditions do not allow anyone to discuss someone’s personal life on this forum. As the chief executive of the province, it is my duty to defend my officers, he said.

The Chief Minister credited ACS with completing the multibillion rupee BRT project and setting the province’s record on a budget of Rs1 trillion.

Akram Durrani slammed the ACS, which belongs to his native Bannu district, to the assembly in addition to making serious allegations against him and other senior district administration officials since the launch of a anti-encroachment campaign there.

The chief minister said his government would not compromise on the province’s financial and constitutional rights and on issues such as the net profits from hydel due to power generation in the province and the price. of the National Finance Commission.

He assured the opposition that all important issues in the province were discussed with the center and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed in principle that the province would regularly receive Rs 3 billion in NHP shares each month.

Mr Mahmood said that after the launch of the 2017 National Census Report, the NFC will be updated very soon.

He said the province would receive further dues within two months, with the federal government having already granted approval for that purpose.

The chief minister said the government will engage the opposition and seek their support if the need arises.

He said his government had converted the Covid-19 and dengue epidemic and the locust attack into opportunities for progress through better planning.

Mr Mahmood said the country’s growth rate was 4% despite the pandemic which devastated the global economy.

He said that another major challenge for the PTI government was to achieve the Fata-KP merger plan.

The size of the annual development program for the amalgamated tribal districts has increased from Rs 24 billion to Rs 60 billion, while ex-Fata residents have equal representation in the provincial assembly, he said. declared.

The chief minister said land settlement registers were being digitized.

He said patwari were selected through the Educational Testing and Evolution Agency to ensure transparency in recruitment.

Mr Mahmood revealed that doctorate holders and women apply for patwari positions.

He said the system was moving towards electronic digitization to ensure transparency and that after the introduction of electronic tendering and invoicing, an electronic work order was launched to remove all loopholes in the system.

Posted in Dawn, le 27 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos