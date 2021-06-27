50 years of friendships and quarrels





On July 15, 1971, President Richard Nixon used a live television broadcast to inform the world that he was planning an official state visit to China the following year. Thus began 50 years of diplomatic relations marked by pluralism, pragmatism and quite a few postures as America tried to separate the most populous nation in the world from the influence of Russia. The United States’ policy of engagement with China began in 1972, when Richard Nixon met Mao Zedong and offered to end their decades-long hostility. Credit:PA Standing in front of the cameras of the Great Wall, Nixon expressed high hopes that the walls of ideology or philosophy will not divide the peoples of the world. Fifty years later, across a boardroom table at a summit in Alaska, watched by media around the world, diplomats on both sides accused each other of failing to uphold the values ​​that they claimed to promote. At present, the two nations are locked in an open rivalry. The two superpowers compete in diplomatic strength, economic weight, military might, technological mastery and even climate change reform. Chinese President Xi Jinping said that east rises and west falls, but in a speech in March, it was made clear about the contest: The United States is the greatest threat to our country’s development and security. And US President Joe Biden doubled his stake in a keynote speech marking his first 100 days in office at the end of April: competed with China and other countries to win the 21st century. As The Sydney Morning Herald and Age preparing an extensive series of articles focused on the superpowers’ struggle for world domination, this exclusive nine minute video takes us on a journey through these 50 years of history, stopping at all the highs and lows in progress of road. Check back tomorrow as we assess who really tops this century’s biggest rivalry.

