During his rally in Ohio, Trump denounced immigration and called on Republicans to vote





Donald Trump on the podium during a campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio on June 26, 2021. Stephen Zenner / AFP

Donald Trump has found the chair to hold the meeting. In his first campaign rally since leaving the White House, the former US president on Saturday criticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies and urged his supporters to help Republicans regain a majority in Congress.

While Donald Trump has delivered speeches at Republican events since his electoral defeat of Democratic President Joe Biden, this statewide rally he won in the 2020 presidential election marks a return to the kind of rallies that have were essential to maintaining its electoral support. parked.

Donald Trump resigned following the deadly Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, shortly after delivering a speech repeating his false claims that his electoral defeat was the result of fraud. He survived a second impeachment and retained broad influence over the Republican Party, leaving open the question of whether he will stand for re-election in 2024.

On Saturday, in front of a crowd of thousands of ardent supporters, Donald Trump presented some of his usual grievances, criticizing the American election and in particular emphasizing the growing number of immigrants entering the United States through its southern border.

You have millions of people entering our country. We have no idea who they are. Joe Biden is doing the exact opposite of what we did, he said.

The Biden administration has called Donald Trump’s immigration policies inhumane.

“We will take back America”

While the former president remained vague on his political plans, he spoke forcefully for his party to regain control of the House and Senate.

“We will take control of the House of Representatives, we will take control of the Senate, we will take control of America and we will do it soon. “, did he declare.

A very slim majority of Democrats in both houses of Congress will be on the line in the 2022 midterm election, and history favors Republicans’ chances of winning seats in those elections.

In Ohio, Donald Trump campaigned for former White House aide Max Miller, who is running against House Republican Anthony Gonzalez, one of ten House Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump after the January 6 attack. The second.

Donald Trump has promised to crack down on these 10 Republicans. He also backed one of the opponents of Senator Lisa Murkowski, who is the only one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict him during his impeachment trial in January, and is expected to be re-elected in 2022.

The Wellington Rally, about 40 miles southwest of Cleveland, was the first of three public appearances planned by Donald Trump. They will be followed by a trip to the US-Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30, and a rally in Sarasota, Fla. On July 3. His supporters have said they hope Donald Trump will use events to unite the party. behind like-minded congressional candidates.

The world with Reuters

