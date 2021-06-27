Scottish and Northern Irish ministers raise concerns over Australia deal





R The rural ministers of Scotland and Northern Ireland have written to the UK government expressing concern over the trade deal with Australia. In a joint letter to International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, the two administrations say the deal risks having a disproportionate impact on domestic farmers and producers. However, British farmers have expressed fear of being undermined by Australian meat. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6071%"/> Boris Johnson meets Scott Morrison / PA wire READ MORE Scottish Government Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon and her Northern Ireland executive counterpart Edwin Poots wrote a joint letter asking for more clarity on the deal. They are calling for urgent discussions on the deal in a meeting with Defra officials on June 28. The letter says: We have already pointed out to you, and remain extremely concerned following the recent announcement, that the UK government is signing a deal that would lead to a sustained increase in imports of Australian agri-food products and produced under lower standards in relationship with animal welfare and future environmental commitments. As you know, agricultural and food standards are delegated responsibilities. We have made it clear that when there is an increase in Australian agri-food imports, it must be managed through TRQs that do not erode over time. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6752%"/> The Andrew Marr Show / PA wire He continues: We are also concerned about the size of the quotas which, after 15 years, account for 16% of UK beef consumption and 49% of UK sheepmeat consumption. It is clear that if Australian exports reach anything near these levels, we can expect a very large negative impact on our agri-food sector. We are not reassured by claims that Australia will not export significant amounts of beef to the UK or seek to replace imports from other countries. Australia is a very important beef exporter and has the potential to further increase its exports to target the UK market. They say domestic producers will still be at a disadvantage despite a non-regression clause on animal welfare standards. The letter says they have little faith that these concerns are currently being taken seriously. A UK government spokeswoman said: The government has always been clear that any deal will include protections for sensitive UK agriculture. Trade agreements like the one concluded in principle with Australia will pave the way for us to access regional trading blocs like the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership) and we will continue to work with the agricultural industry, as well as with the Scottish Government and the Executive of Northern Ireland, to help our farmers take advantage of these vibrant markets. British farmers have a solid reputation for their high quality and great welfare products. We put UK agriculture at the heart of our trade policy and have some of the strongest and most transparent controls in the world.

