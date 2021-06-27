Drugged father caught with cannabis after entering traffic on two-lane road





The father of two, Imran Khan, was found with drugs when police spotted him walking in the middle of a busy road.

Officers saw the 33-year-old heading into oncoming traffic on the A34, opposite the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Center have learned that he is also behaving erratically.

Prosecutor Emma Thompson said: Just after 8 p.m. on the A34 Newcastle Road, two officers saw a man walking on the roadway towards oncoming traffic. He was very unstable on his feet and narrowly missed oncoming vehicles.

Officers arrested the accused by the side of the road. His demeanor was erratic and animated.

There was a strong smell of cannabis and his pupils were stinging. A search was carried out under the Drug Abuse Act. They found cannabis in a pack of cigarettes on the accused.

Khan, of Furlong Road, Tunstall, was arrested and did not respond to any comments on all questions during his interview with police.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug. The court heard that he had already been convicted of the same offense in 2018.

Khan was not represented by a lawyer in court, but told magistrates that the incident on June 4 was one-off.

He said: I work for the family business and have two dependent children.

The magistrates fined Khan 233 and ordered him to pay an additional 219 in court costs and charges.

