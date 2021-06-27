Trump returns to Ohio and to campaign trail with Lorain County rally | New





Former President Donald Trump visited Lorain County on Saturday for the first in a series of rallies in support of Republican candidates for Congress.

The Save America event was his first visit to the state since November 2020 and his first post-presidential rally.

Supporters began gathering days in advance at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington to hear Trump’s remarks on Saturday night at a rally pointedly in support of GOP congressional candidate Max Miller.

Miller takes on Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in the Republican primary, trying to leverage Gonzalez’s impeachment vote to take the seat of the 16th Congressional District.

For over an hour, Trump briefly lent his support to Miller while addressing many of his usual issues including immigration, COVID-19, voter fraud and corruption and calling for more Republicans to secure the vote in the next elections.

Next year, the Republican red wave will start right here, Trump told the crowd. We will fight for more jobs for Ohio families, fair trade for Ohio workers and more Ohio factories that forge more products stamped with this beautiful, beautiful phrase, Made in USA

He criticized the Biden administration, saying officials had worked to undo and erode the four years of work done by his White House.

[Biden] puts America last; we put America first. It’s very simple, Trump said. Under our administration, America was once again respected. We were respected by other countries.

Trump has also targeted Gonzalez directly.

It’s a betrayal, a bogus Republican and a disgrace for your state, Trump said of Gonzalez. And he’s not the candidate you want to represent the Republican Party.

The Rocky River congressman from Avon Lake accused the former president of instigating violence that spilled over into the United States Capitol on Jan.6, as Congress voted to formalize the President Joe Bidens’ victory over Trump in the 2020 election. Gonzalez was censored by the Ohio State Republican Party Central Committee for the vote, which GOP officials said was politically motivated.

Miller worked as an advisor to Trump and organized a fundraiser for his congressional campaign in Mar-a-Lago in March. The primary is widely seen as a test of Trump’s grip on the Republican Party in Ohio, a state he easily won in 2020.

Miller also spoke on Saturday night, calling on voters to hold Gonzalez accountable for his impeachment vote.

It’s a betrayal he can never turn away from and one that he should respond to day in and day out, Miller said. In one vote, he betrayed the Republican Party, our President, our values ​​and above all, he betrayed the voters of his constituency.

Highlighting his alignment with the former president, Miller argued that Gonzalez’s decisions in the House often do not support Trump’s legislative agenda and do not reflect the needs of Ohioans.

I will protect and prioritize American jobs, Miller said. I will fight for the same kind of trade deals President Trump fought for, the same ones the Biden administration is trying to undo.

Ohio 15th Congressional District candidate Mike Carey also spoke at the rally. Carey, who was also endorsed by Trump, is running to replace Rep. Steve Stivers, who left the 15th District headquarters to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Carey called himself a political outsider, like the former president, and vowed to vote for policies that would advance the Trump administration’s agenda if elected.

We all know the problems this country faces are big, and we need to have leaders like President Trump, Carey said. President Trump has done so much for America, and I am honored that he has supported me in this race.

Other local and state Republican officials and candidates in attendance at the event included 2022 US Senate candidates Jane Timken, Bernie Moreno and Josh Mandel, as well as Lorain County Commissioners David Moore and Michelle Hung.

Like us, Donald Trump believes in public service, not self-service like those career politicians, Moore said.

The event also included speeches from national voices such as Republican Rep. United States Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

The biggest concern I have is what has happened to our freedoms over the past few years, Jordan said in his speech before Trump appeared, referring to the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Every right that we as Americans enjoy under the First Amendment has been attacked.

Ahead of the event, the Ohio Democratic Party expressed concern that Trump’s visit would only widen the political divide between the states and the level of vitriol in the already wicked Republican Senate primary. But after the rally, a statement from spokesperson Matt Keyes was more forward-looking.

While Republicans focus on the divisions of the past, Democrats in Ohio focus on rebuilding in Ohio and continuing the progress we have made in our state under the leadership of President Biden and the Democrats of the United States. ‘Ohio,’ Keyes said. Thanks to the US bailout and Democratic leadership, Ohioans are vaccinated, businesses are reopening, and families can safely gather in person during the July 4 vacation. This is a significant change from a year ago today.

Next, Trump travels to Sarasota, Florida for a July 3 rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

