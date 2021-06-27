US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Condemning China’s Human Rights Abuses Before CCP Centenary









ANI |

Update: June 27, 2021 11:05 AM IS

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Ahead of the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) next week, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers submitted a resolution condemning China’s human rights abuses over the past 100 years.

Led by Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, the resolution was introduced in the United States House of Representatives on Friday. It lists the atrocities committed by the CCP against its own people dating back to 1930 and pledges to stand alongside “the Chinese people in their struggle for freedom,” Fox News reported.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Republican Representatives Michael McCaul of Texas, Elise Stefanik of New York and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. Three members of the Democratic House also signed the bill, Representatives Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Jared Golden of Maine.

Lawmakers have noted more than 30 cases of human rights violations, ranging from the annexation of Tibet in 1951 to “grotesque human rights violations” against Uyghurs in Xinjiang that began in 2017.

“The House of Representatives condemns the Chinese Communist Party for 100 years of gross human rights violations, including repression, torture, mass imprisonment and genocide,” Gallagher wrote in the resolution. The group called on the United States and “its like-minded allies and partners to support human rights in the People’s Republic of China” and said it “looks forward to the day when the CCP no longer exists. Fox News reported.

It comes as China prepares for massive celebrations on July 1 and has closed Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City palace complex and other top tourist spots.

Gallagher previously stressed the importance of uncovering the origins of the coronavirus and called the global pandemic “Chernobyl China” in a Fox News article.

The Wisconsin Republican criticized China’s “cover-up” of the virus by refusing to allow an open and transparent investigation into the origins of the virus – reinforcing the theory for some that the pandemic was the result of a laboratory leak.

Referring to the hostile response from Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian to his article, Gallagher said, “This is the CCP’s new mad propaganda campaign. That all of this didn’t start at the biosafety level four lab in China, where the whole epidemic began. , but instead I started in a lab in America. “

China is also eager to step up its messages to the world as the United States and Europe express growing concern over the situation in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, NHK World reported.

At a meeting last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping said they must work to create an image of China as a “humble, trustworthy, loved and respected” country. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos