PPP blames government ‘negligence’ for FATF decision – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday held the alleged negligence of the government responsible for the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to keep the country on its gray list and demanded a joint session of parliament to discuss the situation.

The party expressed concern over the lack of anti-torture legislation amid reports of torture in police stations and darkened detention centers and called for early legislation to criminalize torture.

Former Senate Speaker and PPP leader Nayyar Ali Bukhari said the government ignored PPP proposals on the FATF, adding that the party urged the government to fully implement the national action plan as soon as possible. first day.

The FATF’s decision not to remove the country from its gray list is a question mark over the government’s performance. We have made proposals to the government to implement all the points of the national action plan drafted by all parties, he said.

Calls for early legislation to criminalize torture

He said the consequences of the federal government’s attitude to ignore P3 proposals were in front of everyone. If Imran Khan had implemented our suggestions instead of putting the opposition against the wall, the situation would have been different, he said.

Pakistan is being ridiculed in front of other nations because of the incompetent government imposed on the country, Bukhari said, adding that there is an urgent need to convene a joint session of parliament to discuss how to get the country out of this situation.

And, the PTI government should inform parliament of its action to take the country off the gray list. The government has been forcefully asserting that it has implemented all points to remove the country’s name from the gray list, but the FATF decision is different, he said.

Detention centers

The PPP is gravely concerned about the lack of anti-torture legislation amid reports of torture in police stations and opaque detention centers and calls for early legislation to criminalize torture.

This was stated in a statement released by PPP parliamentarian general secretary Farhatullah Babar as part of the International Day Against Torture celebrated around the world on June 26.

He said the Convention Against Torture (CAT) was ratified under the PPP government in 2010 and it was mandatory to develop national legislation. A private member’s bill criminalizing torture was also unanimously passed by the Senate in March 2015, but there has been no progress despite numerous public assurances from the government over the past three years, he said. he declared.

We live in a state of denial. Official reports submitted to UN human rights bodies deny torture in state detention centers. When the National Human Rights Commission (NCHR) in 2019 refuted the allegations of non-torture in its shadow report, the Commission itself has become dysfunctional since May of the same year.

In accordance with universally accepted practice, the bill passed by the Senate also declared that war, the threat of war, internal political instability or an order from a higher authority does not constitute a defense against the commission of an offense of torture. However, at a meeting of the Senate Human Rights Committee, it turned out that the government had reservations about this.

Not including this provision in the law would defeat the very purpose of the legislation and raise more questions about internment centers in the country, he said.

Mr. Babar said the allegations of obtaining a confession under torture were not entirely unfounded. In October 2018, the Peshawar High Court overturned the convictions of more than 70 people in detention centers on the basis of questionable confessions. The Supreme Court has stayed the verdict of PHC.

He called for an independent investigation into the allegations of state officials’ involvement in torture in all detention centers.

Posted in Dawn, le 27 June 2021

