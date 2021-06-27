Resignation of key aide weakens government’s ability to quell rebellions





A key Boris Johnson aide is leaving Downing Street in a move, sources said, would weaken the government’s ability to fight Commons rebellions. Nikki da Costa, director of legislative affairs for number 10, is due to leave in September. Friends said she plans to do private counseling work. Ms da Costa, who tried unsuccessfully to run for the Tory Parliament last month, has been credited with orchestrating the mechanics of Mr Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament in 2019, as rebel MPs tried to block her deal on Brexit. A friend said his departure was unrelated to Mr Johnson’s decision to defy calls from backbench MPs to sack Matt Hancock over the Health Secretaries affair with director Gina Coladangelo non-executive of the Ministry of Health. Ms da Costa, who had been on maternity leave for much of the past year, felt the time had just come to move on, the friend said. But a Whitehall source said his departure would leave the government weakened in handling parliamentary conflicts, facing potential rebellions over the size of the foreign aid budget, and Mr Johnsons proposed planning reforms. The source said Ms da Costa would leave a big hole in number 10. She… kept number 10 grounded in parliamentary reality. Mr Johnson will face pressure to find a character with similar experience to replace Ms da Costa. Ms da Costa initially worked at No 10 under Theresa May, but resigned following the then-Prime Ministers’ handling of Brexit, following Mr Johnson’s resignations as Minister of Business Foreign Affairs and David Davis as Brexit Secretary. She joined Downing Street after Mr Johnson won the Tory leadership contest. Previously, she ran her own business providing training to people working in public affairs. Speaking after leaving Number 10 under Ms May in 2018, Ms da Costa said: It has been an honor to serve the Prime Minister and to work with this team. I have great esteem for them. But just as others, and good people far more important than me, have struggled with this, so have I. I felt I had to take a step back and let the people who could really fight 100% play this role. A spokesperson for Number 10 said: Nikki has been a brilliant public servant and has supported the Prime Minister since entering Number 10, providing strategic advice on legislation and Parliament during an extraordinary time. The source added: The Prime Minister will continue to receive advice on Parliament from his Chief Whip and House of Commons Leader.

