Ngabalin tells the story of Jokowi’s thick eye bags, lack of sleep in the face of Covid-19 peak





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Key experts from the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabaline mentions a peak in cases Covid-19 President Joko Widodo has been very interested in recent times. Every day, according to Ngabalin, Jokowi spend time monitoring the situation pandemic in each area. “From minute to minute, hour to hour, the president continues to monitor him,” Ngabalin said in an online discussion Sunday (6/27/2021). Also read: Keeping your sanity in the middle of a pandemic, it’s time for the government to pull the emergency brakes Ngabalin said Jokowi carried out surveillance by directly calling ministers, governors and mayors. Not only the evolution of files that the president controls, but also the occupancy rate of hospitals. This is because the recent spike in cases has resulted in an increase in bed occupancy or bed occupancy rate at the Covid-19 referral hospital. Ngabalin even knows that the president is not getting enough sleep because he has to face this situation. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “Just like last Wednesday, I saw with my own eyes that I had counted nine times (Jokowi) release, asked how many that number and all kinds of hospitals, there was even a mayor he called, checked “said Ngabalin. “I also know what time he slept last night, it’s nothing but controlling the pace and the others,” he said. Also Read: Ngabalin: President Appreciates Lockdown Proposal, But Micro PPKM Is Most Appropriate In a trembling voice, Ngabalin said Jokowi was very focused on fighting the pandemic. These efforts deprived the President of sleep until the bags under his eyes thickened and darkened. “I know for sure that as head of state this is what he has to do. But our age difference is not that far from Pak Jokowi, but his bags under his eyes are much more. thick depending on that, ”he said. Therefore, Ngabalin encourages people to work together to deal with the pandemic. Also Read: Regarding Lockdown Proposal Ngabalin Says Jokowi Has Special Considerations

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos