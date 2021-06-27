Prime Minister Modi urges people to focus on harvesting rainwater during the current monsoon









New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Water conservation is a way of doing service to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and urged citizens to focus on harvesting rainwater during the monsoon season in Classes.

“The monsoons have arrived. Let us focus once again on water conservation. When the clouds rain, they just don’t rain for us, they also rain for our future generation. Rainwater is collected from the ground, it increases the level of groundwater, and that is why I believe that water conservation is a way to serve the nation, ”Prime Minister Modi said at the meeting. ‘a speech on the radio show “Mann Ki Baat”.

Prime Minister Modi said that there are many people around us who do the good deed of water conservation as their duty and spoke about Satchidananda Bharati by Pauri Garhwa from Uttarakhand.

“Bharti ji is a teacher and he imparted a very good education to the people through his actions. Today, thanks to his hard work, the huge water crisis in the Ufrainkhal region of Pauri Garhwal has taken hold. Where people used to go in the face of water scarcity, there is now a continuous supply of water throughout the year, ”Prime Minister Modi explained.

He said Bharati used Chalkhal, a traditional method of conserving water in the hills, which involves digging a large pit to collect the water.

“Bharti ji also added new methods to this tradition. He regularly had small and large ponds dug. As a result, not only the hills of Ufrainkhal became green, but the problem of drinking water for the inhabitants had also resolved. You will be surprised to know that Bharti ji has built more than 30,000 such water tanks. 30,000! This monumental work continues even today and inspires many people, “noted the Prime Minister .

He also told about the residents of Andhav village in Banda district in UP who also made an innovative effort for the conversation on the water and gave their campaign a very interesting name – “Khet ka pani khet mein, gaon ka pani gaon mein “. “As part of this campaign, high bunds were erected in several hundred bighas in the fields of the village. As a result, rainwater began to collect in the field and began to seep into the soil. Now these people are also planning to plant trees on the bunds. That is, now farmers will have all three – water, trees and money! As it is, the village is widely recognized for its good work, ”said the Prime Minister.

He added that by drawing inspiration from all these efforts, we can also conserve the water around us and in any way possible, we must preserve it.

The Prime Minister then recited a shloka and declared that there is no such plant on earth which does not have any medicinal properties! “There are many such trees and plants around us which have amazing properties, but often we don’t even know them!”

PM Modi told the story of Paritosh from Nainital who wrote a letter on the same subject. “He wrote that he didn’t know about the miraculous medicinal properties of Giloy and many other plants until after the Corona outbreak! Paritosh also urged me to tell all Mann Ki Baat listeners that we should to know the flora which surrounds us, and also to transmit to the others. In fact, it is our secular heritage, which we must preserve ”, declared the Prime Minister.

He informed Ramlotan Kushwaha of Satna from Madhya Pradesh is working in this direction and has built a museum of native plants on his farm.

“In this museum he collected hundreds of medicinal plants and seeds. And he brought them here from far off places. Apart from that, he also grows many kinds of Indian vegetables every year. People visit this garden, this Ramlotan ji museum, and I learn a lot from it. Indeed, it is a very good experience which can be reproduced in different regions of the country ”, he added.

He also urged people who can make such an effort to try something like Kushwaha, as it can also open up new sources of income for them. (ANI)







