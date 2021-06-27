GOP Convention: Donald Trump Remains Centerpiece As Republicans Focus On Election Investigations | Local government





I think most people appreciate the president’s voracious appetite for being in the media, Vos told reporters. This is another example where he tries to push us. That’s good, we were already there so we don’t really need to be pushed.

Trump sent a further statement on Saturday continuing to push Republicans to investigate the election.

Look at the fraud and so-called irregularities seen in the 2020 presidential election, a disgrace on our nation, Trump said. It really is the crime of the century!

A round of golf

In his response, Senate Speaker Chris Kapenga R-Delafield wrote a lengthy letter to Trump in which he simultaneously praised the former president by writing that the power of your pen over mine is like a Thor’s hammer on a hairpin, but also called him to correct his statement.

First, I ask you to issue a press release in the same way that corrects the information and also encourages people to support what I requested in the audit, Kapenga said. Second, you owe me a round of golf at the club of your choice.

I am writing this as I am about to board a plane due to a family medical emergency. In addition to my Trump socks, I will remove my Trump / Pence mask when I get on the plane, as required by federal law, Kapenga continued. I guess if the Liberals are going to force me to wear a mask, I will make it as painful as possible for them. I will continue to do so whether I hear from you or not. Thank you for doing great things as president.

