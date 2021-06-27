Don’t copy Bollywood: Imran Khan’s advice to Pakistani filmmakers | World news





Imran Khan’s statements come at a time when Pakistan intends to rethink its perception of the world.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged filmmakers across the country to focus on creating new and original content instead of just blatantly mimicking Bollywood, India’s Hindi film industry. Speaking at a short film festival in Islamabad, Khan said mistakes were made initially as the Pakistani film industry was “influenced” by Bollywood, which gave rise to a culture that has continued. to copy and adopt the culture of another country.

“So the most important thing I want to say to young filmmakers is that in my experience of the world, only originality sells – copy has no value,” Imran Khan said, according to Dawn newspaper in Pakistan. . He further stressed the importance of originality and urged the Pakistani film industry to come up with new ways of thinking.

Referring to the influence of Hollywood and Bollywood in Pakistani popular culture, Imran Khan said locals don’t watch local content unless it has a commercial twist. “So my (advice) to young filmmakers is to bring your own original thinking and not to fear failure,” he said. “It is the experience of my life that someone who is afraid of defeat can never win.”

Imran Khan’s statements come at a time when Pakistan intends to rethink its perception of the world. Speaking about Pakistan’s “image” as seen in the world, Khan said the country is mistakenly portrayed as “soft” due to a sense of inferiority and defensiveness dating back to self- saying “war on terror”. “The world respects those who respect themselves,” Imran Khan said, adding that Pakistaniyat should be promoted.

