Iran’s radical regime collapses as it pays the price for defying Donald Trump





Iran’s hard-line supporters may believe they won the country’s rigged election contest, but Ebrahim Raisi’s appointment as the country’s new president smacks of desperation rather than resounding endorsement of its program without compromise. For, far from reviving the fortunes of the Iranian Islamic regime, the installation of Mr. Raisis as the country’s eighth president since the 1979 revolution should only be seen as a final attempt by the die-hard supporters of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to maintain their hold on Power.

In a country where any hint of anti-government sentiment was brutally suppressed, the Iranians’ ability to express their democratic preferences was always going to be wary. Even so, the extraordinary efforts by Mr. Khamenei and his supporters to secure the election of his favorite candidate are indicative of a regime in crisis, desperate to cling to power by any means possible.

Mr Raisi first came to prominence in the 1980s as a member of the notorious Iranian Death Commission, which was responsible for the execution of thousands of opposition activists, while others were sent to clear minefields during the Iran-Iraq war. Most recently, Mr. Raisi, who has been named as a possible successor to Mr. Khamenei in the all-powerful role of Supreme Leader, led the Iranian justice system, implementing the regime’s crackdown on anti-government protests that have taken place. across the country against the Iranians. dire economic situation.

With Mr. Raisi at the helm, extremists can rest assured that the influence of the so-called moderate faction within the regime, last represented by outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, will be silenced. Instead, Iran can look forward to a new era of repression unprecedented since the reign of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the fanatical founder of the Iranian Islamic revolution.

From the perspective of hardliners, the need to consolidate their grip on power has never been greater as they seek to consolidate the crumbling edifice of Khomeini’s legacy. Iran’s economy is in dire straits, with the value of the rial, the national currency, having halved over the past two years, with inflation reaching 50 percent and the country experiencing mass unemployment. Unsurprisingly, Iran’s dire economic situation resulted in the worst outbreak of national unrest since the 1979 revolution, with regular protests in major cities across the country.

Moreover, the extremists have only themselves to blame for Iran’s plight, as it is their insistence on spending the financial benefits of the signing of the 2015 nuclear deal to expand their malevolent influence in the entire Middle East that pushed the Trump administration to withdraw from the deal. Mr Raisi and his supporters find themselves confronted with the effects of Donald Trump’s highly successful policy of exerting maximum pressure against Iran.

The collapse of the Iranian economy, which saw its foreign exchange reserves drop from around $ 140 billion when Tehran signed the nuclear deal to just $ 4 billion today, means that the capacity of the Iran’s continued interference with the rest of the region is seriously constrained, a fact Western negotiators would be well advised to take into account as they seek to restart talks on the nuclear deal.

For example, Iran’s financial collapse means that Tehran is no longer able to continue paying its Hezbollah allies in dollars, instead of making payments in Lebanese pounds which, thanks to mismanagement of the Lebanese economy by Hezbollah, collapsed in value 900% over the past year.

Iran’s popularity in the Shiite heartland of southern Lebanon owes a great deal to the considerable sums it has spent supporting the local population. Bahaa Hariri, son of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri who was assassinated by Hezbollah terrorists in 2015, believes that if Iran cannot continue its payments, support for Hezbollah will quickly collapse. Some staunch supporters will maintain their Hezbollah allegiance, but many others will no longer be ready to support the movement if payments stop, he explained.

Hariri last week launched a reform program called Sawa to rebuild Lebanon after decades of Hezbollah mismanagement, and believes Iran’s economic collapse offers Lebanon and the rest of the world a great opportunity to end Tehran’s interference in the region. Certainly, with the Iranian hard line on the ropes and its terrorist infrastructure on the verge of collapsing, the United States and its allies can negotiate a new deal with Iran that encompasses all of Iran’s malicious activity, and not just the narrow question of its nuclear enrichment program.

