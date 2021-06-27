Cheer on Indian Olympics team, fight vaccine rumors: PM Modi

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed various topics including India’s preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, reluctance to vaccination, the need to conserve rainwater during the current monsoon as well as the upcoming independence day celebrations.

Modi also used his monthly national broadcast Mann ki Baat pay tribute to former Olympian Milkha Singh as well as to Guru Prasad Mohapatra, former secretary of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, both of whom died of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister recalled how the legendary Milkha Singh, who rose to fame with the Tokyo Olympics in 1964, promised him to be present when Indian athletes leave for the Tokyo Olympics, which is due to start next month, but Modi said that unfortunately providence had other plans.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to recall how a number of sportsmen competing with the best in the world in Tokyo have experienced difficulties in life, citing the examples of Indian archers Praveen Jadhav and Dipika Kumari, member of Indian hockey team Neha Goyal, walker Priyanka Goswami and Shivpal Singh, all from humble backgrounds.

He also cited the names of boxer Manish Kaushik and CA Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, reminded all Indians of the sacrifices they and their families have made to make them eligible for the higher level and urged people to applaud for them without putting pressure on them.

Speaking to two villagers from a village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister urged them not to fall into the trap of rumors spread about Covid-19 vaccines by unscrupulous elements and told them asked to be vaccinated in turn so that they can be safe from infection.

Reminding them that 31 million people have already taken vaccines, Modi said not getting vaccinated can be dangerous. He also cited examples from many villages in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states where vaccination was 100% carried out among people over 18 years of age.

Modi once said how people living in villages in India during the Covid period have shown their abilities and understanding by setting up quarantine centers and establishing Covid protocols according to local requirements, among others, would be a case study topic for the world.

At the last radio conference, first during the current monsoon, the prime minister urged people to collect rainwater so that water can be conserved not for the present but also for future generations. He also highlighted the importance of celebrating National Physician Day and Chartered Accountant Day, both of which fall on July 1.

We are all grateful for the contribution of physicians during the Corona period. Our doctors served us regardless of their lives. Therefore, this time around, National Physicians’ Day becomes all the more special, Modi said. He also cited how Tariq Ahmad Patloo, an owner of Shikara at Dal Lake in Srinagar, started a boat ambulance service to help people.

Patloo himself fought the Covid-19 and this inspired him to start the ambulance service. A campaign is also underway to publicize this ambulance, and continuous announcements of the ambulance are made by it, the prime minister said.

Regarding the approach of Amrit Mahotsav, whose India would begin to mark its 75th anniversary of independence, Modi said he was happy to know that more than 2,500 young people have turned up to research and write stories about those who died for the country. He said he was happy to see people who were born long after India won freedom take up sticks to bring to the fore the history of the freedom struggle of the 19th and 20th centuries.